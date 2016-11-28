A stunning house from the future

With an area of 200 square metres at its disposal, the two-storied Casa Locarno by the architects at Design You Go is situated on the outskirts of Solduno, a Swiss village very close to Locarno. The futuristic house overlooks the picturesque municipality of Ascona and Lake Maggiore, and received the Green Good Design Award in 2011. The details of the residence were published in the HOME magazine in 2012, and CNN chose it as the best post-2011 building. And you will soon find out why. Nestled amidst lush greenery, the house impresses with its unique structure and contemporary interiors. Minimal and sleek designs, lavish use of glass, trendy furniture and smart storage solutions are the highlights you need to keep an eye out for.
The wooden roof and the frame between the two storeys project uniquely from the main building, giving it a spaceship-like appeal. White and grey complement the wooden elements nicely, while manicured grass surrounds the property for a verdant feel.
Soothing and neutral shades rule the interiors, with the living, dining and kitchen merging seamlessly for an open look. A stylish wall houses the modern fireplace, while the recess behind it comes with shelves for storage. Simple and trendy furniture make the home look relaxing, while large glass doors bring in tons of sunlight.
We love how the dining and kitchen have been integrated with the scenic outdoor through floor-to-ceiling glass windows. This way, you can enjoy nature’s beauty while cooking or eating, or keep the doors open for ventilation. The backyard patio is a sleek affair featuring futuristic outdoor furniture. Relax in them for hours, relish the sight or breathe in fresh air.
Sleek, white cabinets and a large island with in-built storage make the open kitchen truly chic and convenient. Minimalistic fixtures and recessed lights add to the contemporary charm.
Light-hued wooden steps pair with clear glass and white walls to make the staircase a stylish, bright and airy affair. Glass offers visual openness, while the in-built shelves on the right make organisation a dream.
This minimalist bedroom plays around with soft shades and simple furniture for a relaxing and serene ambiance. Cosy textures invite you to sink into the bed and unwind, while wall to wall glass separates the sunny balcony. The view from the bedroom is breathtaking and refreshing as well.
The shaded balcony receives ample sun but protects you from rain too. Soak in the view of the distant mountains and lush green fields from here, while enjoying your morning cuppa, or simply sunbathe with a book.
Inspired by this stunning Swiss home? Here’s another tour you might like - This gorgeous home is sustainable – with style.