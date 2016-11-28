A stunning house from the future

With an area of 200 square metres at its disposal, the two-storied Casa Locarno by the architects at Design You Go is situated on the outskirts of Solduno, a Swiss village very close to Locarno. The futuristic house overlooks the picturesque municipality of Ascona and Lake Maggiore, and received the Green Good Design Award in 2011. The details of the residence were published in the HOME magazine in 2012, and CNN chose it as the best post-2011 building. And you will soon find out why. Nestled amidst lush greenery, the house impresses with its unique structure and contemporary interiors. Minimal and sleek designs, lavish use of glass, trendy furniture and smart storage solutions are the highlights you need to keep an eye out for.