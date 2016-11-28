Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stunning house from the future

Justwords Justwords
Casa Locarno, designyougo - architects and designers designyougo - architects and designers Mediterranean style house Wood Blue
Loading admin actions …

With an area of 200 square metres at its disposal, the two-storied Casa Locarno by the architects at Design You Go is situated on the outskirts of Solduno, a Swiss village very close to Locarno. The futuristic house overlooks the picturesque municipality of Ascona and Lake Maggiore, and received the Green Good Design Award in 2011. The details of the residence were published in the HOME magazine in 2012, and CNN chose it as the best post-2011 building. And you will soon find out why. Nestled amidst lush greenery, the house impresses with its unique structure and contemporary interiors. Minimal and sleek designs, lavish use of glass, trendy furniture and smart storage solutions are the highlights you need to keep an eye out for.

Futuristic facade

Casa Locarno, designyougo - architects and designers designyougo - architects and designers Mediterranean style house Wood Blue
designyougo – architects and designers

designyougo - architects and designers
designyougo – architects and designers
designyougo - architects and designers

The wooden roof and the frame between the two storeys project uniquely from the main building, giving it a spaceship-like appeal. White and grey complement the wooden elements nicely, while manicured grass surrounds the property for a verdant feel.

Modern living

Casa Locarno, designyougo - architects and designers designyougo - architects and designers Living room Granite Grey
designyougo – architects and designers

designyougo - architects and designers
designyougo – architects and designers
designyougo - architects and designers

Soothing and neutral shades rule the interiors, with the living, dining and kitchen merging seamlessly for an open look. A stylish wall houses the modern fireplace, while the recess behind it comes with shelves for storage. Simple and trendy furniture make the home look relaxing, while large glass doors bring in tons of sunlight.

Power of glass

Casa Locarno, designyougo - architects and designers designyougo - architects and designers Patios & Decks Granite Grey
designyougo – architects and designers

designyougo - architects and designers
designyougo – architects and designers
designyougo - architects and designers

We love how the dining and kitchen have been integrated with the scenic outdoor through floor-to-ceiling glass windows. This way, you can enjoy nature’s beauty while cooking or eating, or keep the doors open for ventilation. The backyard patio is a sleek affair featuring futuristic outdoor furniture. Relax in them for hours, relish the sight or breathe in fresh air.

Minimal kitchen

Casa Locarno, designyougo - architects and designers designyougo - architects and designers Kitchen
designyougo – architects and designers

designyougo - architects and designers
designyougo – architects and designers
designyougo - architects and designers

Sleek, white cabinets and a large island with in-built storage make the open kitchen truly chic and convenient. Minimalistic fixtures and recessed lights add to the contemporary charm.

Stylish staircase

Casa Locarno, designyougo - architects and designers designyougo - architects and designers Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Beige
designyougo – architects and designers

designyougo - architects and designers
designyougo – architects and designers
designyougo - architects and designers

Light-hued wooden steps pair with clear glass and white walls to make the staircase a stylish, bright and airy affair. Glass offers visual openness, while the in-built shelves on the right make organisation a dream.

Simple bedroom with a view

Casa Locarno, designyougo - architects and designers designyougo - architects and designers Mediterranean style bedroom Wood Purple/Violet
designyougo – architects and designers

designyougo - architects and designers
designyougo – architects and designers
designyougo - architects and designers

This minimalist bedroom plays around with soft shades and simple furniture for a relaxing and serene ambiance. Cosy textures invite you to sink into the bed and unwind, while wall to wall glass separates the sunny balcony. The view from the bedroom is breathtaking and refreshing as well.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Enticing balcony

Casa Locarno, designyougo - architects and designers designyougo - architects and designers Patios & Decks Wood Beige
designyougo – architects and designers

designyougo - architects and designers
designyougo – architects and designers
designyougo - architects and designers

The shaded balcony receives ample sun but protects you from rain too. Soak in the view of the distant mountains and lush green fields from here, while enjoying your morning cuppa, or simply sunbathe with a book.

Other pictures from the project

Casa Locarno, designyougo - architects and designers designyougo - architects and designers Living room
designyougo – architects and designers

designyougo - architects and designers
designyougo – architects and designers
designyougo - architects and designers

Casa Locarno, designyougo - architects and designers designyougo - architects and designers Mediterranean style house
designyougo – architects and designers

designyougo - architects and designers
designyougo – architects and designers
designyougo - architects and designers

Inspired by this stunning Swiss home? Here’s another tour you might like - This gorgeous home is sustainable – with style.

12 terrific entryway ideas you'll wish you thought of
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks