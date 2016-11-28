A small house that's big on personality

This house in Munich Laim, Germany, was originally a small and old-fashioned building constructed as a part of a large residential development in 1930. But the present owner wanted to give it a more contemporary and spacious makeover with large living spaces. So the architects at Loffler Weber were approached to work wonders with a narrow trapezoidal plot and a difficult terrain. We are happy to say that the professionals did a great job too. The new residence looks very modern and elegant, with smart extensions for openness. Despite the constraint of small area, spatial diversity has been created by introducing two different kinds of roofs, an expansive backyard and pool, and clever designs. The house looks quaint and integrates well with the neighbouring properties, but stands out with its bold and trendy appearance.