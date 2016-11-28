A small house that's big on personality

This house in Munich Laim, Germany, was originally a small and old-fashioned building constructed as a part of a large residential development in 1930. But the present owner wanted to give it a more contemporary and spacious makeover with large living spaces. So the architects at Loffler Weber were approached to work wonders with a narrow trapezoidal plot and a difficult terrain. We are happy to say that the professionals did a great job too. The new residence looks very modern and elegant, with smart extensions for openness. Despite the constraint of small area, spatial diversity has been created by introducing two different kinds of roofs, an expansive backyard and pool, and clever designs. The house looks quaint and integrates well with the neighbouring properties, but stands out with its bold and trendy appearance.
When viewed from another side of the street, the house looks so quaint, traditional yet full of personality! The lush garden softens the steep sloping roof and sharp lines of the structure.
The white and grey colour combination of the facade looks classic and elegant, while the cubic volumes add a touch of modernism to the part with the sloping roof. Wooden window frames add warmth to the building, while glass punctuates the facade generously to let the sun in. The neat driveway and the garden with its steel fence look inviting.
To make the property feel more open and breathable, a manicured garden with a sleek pool was introduced. The wooden deck features trendy outdoor furniture for open air dinners or casual relaxation. And the soft interior lights shine through the glazing to make the garden seem inviting. Note how the common areas have been housed under the flat roof, while the sloping roof shelters the more private rooms.
Soft neutral shades make the entryway and living room vary calming, while the bright red wall of cabinets conceal the kitchen on the right.
Wooden floor, white walls and a stylish chair make this corner of the living room elegant and relaxing. Sunlight enters through both the skylight and the large glass window, while a white planter makes an aesthetic statement.
The bold red cabinets add pizzazz to the mostly white and gleaming kitchen, while modern appliances make cooking a dream here. Recessed lights and sunlight entering through the large glass windows fill this space with brightness and cheer.
Dark wooden steps make a striking contrast against the pure white walls, while a large skylight floods the stairway with natural light. What a way to go up!
Smooth and pristine white cabinets make the sleek and smart dressing room quite a vision! The slim black handles add boldness to the white, while a tall mirror helps you to admire yourself every day. The wooden floor is the only warm touch here.
White and wooden hues make the spacious attic bathroom a classy and cosy space. The sink counter has been stylishly placed in the middle of the room, and comes with drawers for storage. Large skylights fill the space with sunlight, while the mirror piques our interest with its unusual look.
