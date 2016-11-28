This waterfront home makes a big splash

Built originally in the 50s, this house in Amsterdam Zuid was a small and old-fashioned one lacking in openness or modernism. But thanks to the architects at Paul Seuntjens Architecture and Interior gave it a strikingly modern makeover with bright and light hues, sleek designs and trendy furnishing. Wood, concrete, glass and metal come together to make this property shine, while minimalism makes a lasting impact on the inside. The rooms are larger now, and the home gets natural light from all sides. The backyard of this waterside villa is especially exciting, with an expansive patio, garden and a special surprise. So read on to know more about it.