This waterfront home makes a big splash

Built originally in the 50s, this house in Amsterdam Zuid was a small and old-fashioned one lacking in openness or modernism. But thanks to the architects at Paul Seuntjens Architecture and Interior gave it a strikingly modern makeover with bright and light hues, sleek designs and trendy furnishing. Wood, concrete, glass and metal come together to make this property shine, while minimalism makes a lasting impact on the inside. The rooms are larger now, and the home gets natural light from all sides. The backyard of this waterside villa is especially exciting, with an expansive patio, garden and a special surprise. So read on to know more about it.
Sharp and simple lines, a lush front garden and a bold metal fence lend this modern villa tons of personality. Neat grey stones pave the approach, while light wooden elements add warmth to the white exterior walls.
The linear and elegant beauty of the building is more evident from close quarters. Large grey pavers set across a manicured lawn take you to the entrance, while large glass doors and windows add style to the house. Steel railings peek from around the house and the second storey, to enhance the contemporary feel.
Large grey stone tiles make the spacious terrace a very elegant space with neat white balustrades. But thewooden stepped platform holding the inviting hot tub steals the show! What awonderful spot to bathe, unwind, soak in the sun or read! A sleek grey walloffers privacy to the bathers, while a rattan sofa on its other side providecosy seating.
Pure white walls and a light-hued wooden floor make this minimalist living room look spacious, bright and airy. A trendy grey sectional, some unique and chic lights and a sleek fireplace make this the perfect space for relaxing or entertaining guests. Folding glass doors open up to reveal the lush greenery of the backyard and bring in some fresh air.
The games room with its industrial chic black lamps and large glass doors set in black metal frames, looks very trendy and smart. The glass doors take you to a sunny courtyard of sorts, which is decked with smooth black planters holding tall plants.
Gleaming white and soft wooden hues make this open kitchen seem like culinary paradise. In-built cabinets offer tons of storage, while the massive island acts as a workstation as well as breakfast nook. The charming white chandelier is a vintage touch in this modern setting.
Glass doors in sleek black metal frames like this one pepper the house for a stylish and open look. The winding staircase with its sleek wooden steps and white walls look wonderfully minimal too.
Folding glass doors open up the backside of the home to nature and fresh air. The long upper floor balcony with its steel and glass railing is a contemporary touch, and offers extra space to laze around under the sky.
From the upper floor balcony, you can see the wooden backyard patio of the villa adorned with dining furniture. Lush green grass and verdant tress regale your view, while the ever-flowing canal brings serenity home.
Neat wooden steps lead you from the backyard garden to a pretty little boat which takes you places! Gentle waves on the water and nature’s beauty all around, make for an idle row during leisurely hours.
