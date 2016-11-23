An old home becomes oh-so-cool

Today, we are going to visit Germany where design professionals Schiller Architecture BDA took an old-fashioned and boring home and turned it into a very modern and stylish space that will certainly turn heads.

As we explore this home, we will see how clean lines and a savvy design breathe new life into this architectural structure. This space is a wonderful example of how a family home can still pull off a very contemporary and stylish design, without compromising on comfort and coziness.

We also hope that today you will pick up some tips and tricks for your own home, learning just how you can achieve a modern and savvy home yourself!

Let's take a look!