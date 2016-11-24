An earthy home that plays with space

The home that we are going to explore today is a wonderful example of how architecture works in harmony with the environment that surrounds it.

Design professionals Home Style Toto designed this home so that it took full advantage of the riverside. This family home features views of the outdoors from almost every room, ensuring that the interiors are constantly connected to the exterior space.

What is most striking about this home, however, is how the raw materials including stone, brick and wood work together to create a very rustic, earthy and modern home that is simply pleasing.