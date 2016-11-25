Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 ways for your foyer to make a good first impression

Leigh Leigh
SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Your foyer is the the first thing that people see when they visit your home, which is why we need to give priority to the design of this space.

Many decide to revamp their entrances with new colours and tasteful decor, which is a great idea! But where do we start? 

Others will introduce a new chandelier or a table into the hallway to change the look and feel of this room, giving it a modern touch, but what pieces of furniture should we pick?

With so many options out there, today at homify we have put together 22 examples of how you can make a good first impression with your foyer from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you and give you some direction so that you know where to start!

1. Direct access to the living area with a curved wall hiding the more private spaces

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio_P – Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P – Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

2. Entrance with bespoke furniture and space-saving niches

La casa di Valentina, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

3. Hallway with wooden stairs and a white design

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

4. Separate entrance from the kitchen with sliding doors

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

5. Entrance corridor that is well-lit with light colours

Casa M - Latina, Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

6. Long, narrow corridor with false ceilings and lighting panels

PRIVATE APARTMENT_BO, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Hallway library separates the small living space from the bedroom

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

8. Decorate with frames and photographs

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

9. Smart entrance with a coat rack and low cupboard

house#01, andrea rubini architetto andrea rubini architetto Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Grey
andrea rubini architetto

andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto

10. Classic modern entrance with an LED light and a table

Prati House, Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

11. Entrance with eclectic antique furniture, mirrors and plants

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

12. Minimalist entrance with plenty of storage space

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

13. Modern entrance with a mini-library

NEAR Architecture Eur, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

14. Entrance with a modern console

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

15. Entrance with modular and unique cupboards mounted on the wall

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Falegnameria Ferrari

Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

16. Corridor that leads to a wooden attic with white walls

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

17. Hallway with a library collection

Casa Bernini (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

18. A hallway with intelligent lighting

respirando arte., desink.it desink.it Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
desink.it

desink.it
desink.it
desink.it

19. Long and narrow corridor with a bookcase and photographs

PRIVATE APARTMENT_MNG, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

20. Entrance with a tailored shelf

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

21. A small separate entrance near the bathroom, which features a savvy glass design

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

22. A modern and simple entrance

Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Francesca Greco – HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco – HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

Also have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for more inspiration!

20 things to turf from your home once you turn 30
Do you have any more tips to share?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks