22 ways for your foyer to make a good first impression

Your foyer is the the first thing that people see when they visit your home, which is why we need to give priority to the design of this space.

Many decide to revamp their entrances with new colours and tasteful decor, which is a great idea! But where do we start?

Others will introduce a new chandelier or a table into the hallway to change the look and feel of this room, giving it a modern touch, but what pieces of furniture should we pick?

With so many options out there, today at homify we have put together 22 examples of how you can make a good first impression with your foyer from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire you and give you some direction so that you know where to start!