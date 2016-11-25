A tired, old apartment gets a refreshing new look

Today, we are going to visit Seoul in South Korea and witness how design professionals Toki took an old-fashioned and tired apartment and transformed it into a striking and beautiful space that anyone would be proud to live in.
This before and after is a wonderful example of how style and functionality collide as well as how a small home doesn't necessarily mean a lack of space. Your small space can hold all sorts of multi-functional areas if you have the right innovative design!
You also won't believe what the home looked like before the transformation and what it looked life after. It goes to show that there is always hope when it comes to an old and run down apartment. All you need is a little bit of creativity and a lot of expertise.
Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see that there is no organization in the home. Items litter the space, making it hard to figure out if this is meant to be a dining room, a kitchen or a living room.
While the light wooden floors and white walls make for a very appealing interior design, the clutter and chaos of the furniture and objects all over this space take away from it.
It looks like a hoarder lives in this space!
As we continue to travel through the home, we can see that the chaos just doesn't end. The residents have put clothes and fans all over the place, with no real organization.
In the living room, there are clothes hanging on the clothes horse, which makes for a very unattractive living area. Imagine if guests had to drop by!
Yet, we can see that there is potential to work with. There is a lot of natural light that flows through this space.
During the renovation of the home, we can see how much work went into the new look and feel. The designers truly rolled up their sleeves and got painting, scraping and redesigning!
While this looks like utter bedlam, it will be so worth it in the end!
We start off our tour of the newly renovated home in the kitchen, which is simply to die for!
The sleek white cupboards and counters contrast beautifully with the light wooden floors and chocolate brown wall tiles. This is an area that is packed with charm and warmth.
There is also plenty of storage space in this newly designed kitchen, keeping the space far more organized than in the previous home. Every plate, knife and fork has a home, leaving the kitchen counters clear of everything except the most functional and necessary.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen for inspiration when it comes to your own kitchen space.
With innovative design and smart solutions, the designers have made the absolute most of the space available to them, creating multi-functional areas that provide more than enough space for the residents.
In this area, we can see how a kitchen flows into a dining room, which also doubles up as a bookshelf library area and an office space, complete with a calendar.
The designers have gone for a modern and sophisticated look and feel with neutral tones and savvy silver appliances. The fact that everything has a home makes the area so much more organized, neat and tidy.
In the dining room, we can see how the little details come together to create a very quirky and charming interior design.
The bench features some gorgeous patterns, which are subtle but trendy. It also doesn't overwhelm the space thanks to how it works in harmony with the white furniture.
Tip: Add vases of flowers or pot plants to an interior design to create a natural form of beauty and decor.
The designers have introduced some elegant dark tones in the living room, which work because of the natural light that flows through this space.
The charcoal L-shaped sofa and patterned cushions are very edgy and dynamic, while the splashes of yellow bring a little bit of charm and vibrancy to the area.
If you like this design, check out this article: dark colours in small rooms? Give it a try!
The dark tones of the living room contrast beautifully with the white cabinet and sleek flat-screen television. This area is very funky and retro, showing how different styles can work together to create a very appealing interior design.
Here we can also see how a pot plant adds a refreshing touch to the space too. Even in a small apartment, it is good to create a connection between the interior space and the exterior space.
In this image, we can see how little details and designs create a very appealing design. There is also a strong connection between the decor items and functionality.
The clock for example is a great and pretty addition to the wall, while also keeping residents up to date with the time. The pot plants throughout the interior space are beautiful, but they also allow oxygen to flow through this space.
This new and improved home is simply superb!
If you've enjoyed it, look at this loft renovation that scales new heights.