A tired, old apartment gets a refreshing new look

Today, we are going to visit Seoul in South Korea and witness how design professionals Toki took an old-fashioned and tired apartment and transformed it into a striking and beautiful space that anyone would be proud to live in.

This before and after is a wonderful example of how style and functionality collide as well as how a small home doesn't necessarily mean a lack of space. Your small space can hold all sorts of multi-functional areas if you have the right innovative design!

You also won't believe what the home looked like before the transformation and what it looked life after. It goes to show that there is always hope when it comes to an old and run down apartment. All you need is a little bit of creativity and a lot of expertise.

Let's take a look!