Cheap and chic: a creative eco-friendly container home

This shipping container house was designed as a collaboration between an artist (the resident of the home) and architects from Ecosa Institute in Flagstaff, Arizona. The residence is divided between two buildings: a main building measuring just over 2000 square feet, and a detached 20-foot container that serves as the artist's studio.

The construction of this home has been a true practice in creativity, transforming utilitarian, industrial objects into the friendly and artistic home you'll explore in this tour.