A family house with fabulous flair

For this suburban project, German architects Helwig Haus Und Raum Planungs had to work with strict requirements for the development plan – a per the regulations of the new housing development, the roof was required to sit at an angle between 33 – 37 degrees, while the roof material was required to be a certain shade of red.

Despite these requirements, however, it seems as though this home has a mind of its own when it comes to adding a little bit of flair!