7 super space-saving hacks for your home

Space is a premium in today’s day and age. How to make use it optimally is a question that many of us ask very frequently. There are a variety of ways in which your compact home can be simple, stylish and extremely functional. Many times, all you have to do is open your eyes and look around. There are some objects that can actually take care of many functions within small spaces, once we open our minds to explore the possibilities. So join us while we show you seven such objects and their space saving, multi-functional usage!
This pull out, counter top is an office space element that has been used in the kitchen in order to create extra space for preparing food. This great idea helps you pull and stow at will so that you are never short of extra area for chopping, whisking, mixing or any other activity involved in preparing a meal. This can turn out to be especially handy when it comes to entertaining people at home
These simple cube cupboards are experts when it comes to storing all your knick knacks and books, as well as other items that usually do not have an exclusive storage space. These small cupboards can be installed under the stairs. You can also use any other means of storage, if you have a staircase like this one! The credit for this smart creation goes to the architects at Specht Architects.
Create a green patch with these mini planters, which can fit into a neat pattern on any wall inside your house. Choose a wall that enjoys sunshine and watch the flowers sprout in no time at all to add some natural colour to your home!Using these niches, create storage and shelves in corners for beauty as well as functionality. These can he installed anywhere and usually come in varying sizes and colours. You can even combine a few to make a pattern on a wall to store your essentials in a bathroom or keep some curios in the living room.
If you love flea markets and do not have the heart to throw away old objects that seem to have dropped off from the original frames like this old grill, then you can always put them to use in your own home. This old grill has been painted golden and hung up to make a pretty trellis plus pot holder!
Create storage and some style with these shelves which can be fitted onto a wall and layered with glass planks. These can hold a number of objects and can also fit into a slim space above the WC in the bathroom.
This simple modern table can be pushed behind the couch with stools or a chair under it. Pull them out when you need to work and stow when you are not working!
