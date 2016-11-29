Your browser is out-of-date.

14 ways to cook up a deliciously modern kitchen

Justwords Justwords
Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
A modern kitchen is one that makes use of the limited space that most of us have in urban quarters, even as it brings in a sense of style to dwell in the often open spaces. If you have been looking at updating your kitchen to make it a more modern space, then here are 14 tips to help you do so in an effortless manner!

1. ​Ceramic for a neat and elegant finish

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Ceramic has a smooth and even look that matches well with sleek surroundings and all kinds of glossy or gleaming fittings.

2. ​High quality and robust material

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

Use counter tops that are robust and withstand high temperatures. For this, you will need to choose high quality material such as natural stone, solid surface counter tops which mimic stone or laminate.

3. ​Smaller appliances for bigger style

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Installing and using small appliances and fittings can lead to an expansion of the space in the visual sense. This cozy kitchen was designed by the architects at STUDIODWG ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES LTDA.

4. ​Make use of corners

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Transform even the smallest corners of your home in order to create the kitchen of your dreams. Make a statement with bold colours and a defining scheme.

5. ​Shelves for a smart bar

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can create a smart bar in your kitchen by installing a shelf over the main wall of your open kitchen. Use spiffy lighting to make a lasting impression.

6. ​Glass for easy cleaning and maintenance

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Glass is an option that is easy to clean and maintain because it is a clear surface that can be wiped down with any of the many solutions found in your super market.

7. ​Give it a creative twist

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use bold colours to give your space a creative splash and enhance the surroundings with unique textures and structures.

8. ​Use modern tools for cooking

the "andér-MATT" project (showroom 2015) , Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design

Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design

You should make use of the latest models for the  stove and other appliances so that your kitchen is absolutely up to date in terms of looks and functionality.

9. ​Use a steel hood

Residência Londrina 3, Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

You must make use of a large hood, preferably in steel, so that it absorbs all the odors and smoke that emanate, while you are busy whipping up your favorite meals in the kitchen.

10. ​The comfort of wood

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS, Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

Create extensions for your counters and island with the help of wood, which has a comforting and homely feel even as it is easy to work with. You can also maintain it more easily than most other materials.

11. Organise your drawers

SieMatic ALUMINIUM INNENAUSSTATTUNG, Designstudio speziell®
Designstudio speziell®

Designstudio speziell®
Designstudio speziell®
Designstudio speziell®

You will need to keep your drawers and cupboards organised with your utensils and other cooking essentials so that you do not have to hunt for them while you are in the kitchen.

12. ​Gleaming material

Apartamento .RF, Amis Arquitetura e Decoração
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração

Amis Arquitetura e Decoração
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração

Choose elements like granite and steel for your kitchen as these stand out and shine due to the richness of their composition.

13. ​Warmth and functionality

Ateliê do Mestre Cervejeiro, Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura

Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura

Bring in plenty of warmth and functionality with the help of pictures and bookshelves in this space so that it becomes a more lively and multi-functional space.

14. ​Get personal

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Personalize this space with pieces that you love in terms of clocks, lamps, crockery and much more. Also, add some family pictures and your favourite posters.

For more inspiration, check out another story - 7 budget-friendly ideas to upgrade your kitchen.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

