This stunning home will drive you nuts

Residence Walnut as the name suggests, is a beautiful and sprawling villa in Bialystok, Poland, with walnut wood taking centre stage in its design. With a striking exterior and warm, spacious and stylish interiors, this residence uses elegant, neutral hues for an unforgettable impact. Glass has been used lavishly and smartly for a modern touch, while trendy furniture and creative lighting make for pleasurable atmospheres. Rendered by the interior architects at Tomasz Czajkowski Pracownia, this villa comes with a breathtaking indoor pool too.