This stunning home will drive you nuts

Residence Walnut as the name suggests, is a beautiful and sprawling villa in Bialystok, Poland, with walnut wood taking centre stage in its design. With a striking exterior and warm, spacious and stylish interiors, this residence uses elegant, neutral hues for an unforgettable impact. Glass has been used lavishly and smartly for a modern touch, while trendy furniture and creative lighting make for pleasurable atmospheres. Rendered by the interior architects at Tomasz Czajkowski Pracownia, this villa comes with a breathtaking indoor pool too.
Mostly composed of clear glass set in black metal frames, the facade makes a lasting impact on the observer. The pointed roof shading the patio and the sleek, black pillar add personality to the house. The manicured green lawn and pretty trees and bushes soothe the eye as well.
The large glass sheets you saw hugging the facade show their versatility inside as well. They let you admire the garden outside and bring in sunlight too. Naturally, the interiors appear bright, spacious and airy. The wooden floor adds warmth here, while the luxurious armchair and footstool allow you to relax.
Soft shades of grey rule the lavish sectional in the living area, while a plush rug offers extra comfort. In the distance, you can catch a glimpse of the home office with an open shelf and a sleek desk.
This raised wooden platform with sleek steps is a rich and warm affair, lending a unique touch to the villa. A pair of fashionable armchairs, some vibrant artworks, a trendy coffee table, and stylish lights make this a great spot for chitchat.
The winding wooden staircase is an elegant and warm structure, and stands out beautifully against the snow-white walls. The curving glass balustrade adds oodles of style to it, besides ensuring a feeling of openness. Ultramodern lamps and a lush potted plant add pizzazz here.
Passionate shades of grey, satiny bedding, a beautifully textured headboard and soothing reading lights make the bedroom a romantic and leisurely space.
Neutral shades like grey and beige again dominate the bathroom like the rest of the home, and make it appear modern and sophisticated. The white sanitary wares stand out in this environment, while the long mirror lends the illusion of extra space.
The magical blue indoor pool is a breathtaking sight with its soft recessed lights and tall windows overlooking outside greenery. The ceiling’s reflective surface makes the pool appear more glamorous.
This luxurious villa combines the perfect amount of warmth, style and comfort to create a grand sanctuary for city-dwelling families. Check out another tour for more ideas - A breathtaking waterside villa to call home.