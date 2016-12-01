Cutting-edge design makes this 800 square foot home shine

Designed for a young couple with a lovable dog, this Parisian apartment redefines modernism and trendiness in a whole new way. The original 150-year-old Haussmanian residence had a very stringent layout which needed a contemporary makeover. So the architects at Studio Razavi Architecture decided to transform the interiors through cutting edge designs which are aesthetic as well as practical. With an area of 80 square metres at their disposal, the architects used dark grey and white to lend personality to this ultramodern abode. Spaces have been designed to be versatile, functional and quirky, with adequate storage options. Simple, trendy furniture make the home all the more appealing.