Cutting-edge design makes this 800 square foot home shine

Designed for a young couple with a lovable dog, this Parisian apartment redefines modernism and trendiness in a whole new way. The original 150-year-old Haussmanian residence had a very stringent layout which needed a contemporary makeover. So the architects at Studio Razavi Architecture decided to transform the interiors through cutting edge designs which are aesthetic as well as practical. With an area of 80 square metres at their disposal, the architects used dark grey and white to lend personality to this ultramodern abode. Spaces have been designed to be versatile, functional and quirky, with adequate storage options. Simple, trendy furniture make the home all the more appealing.
Wood fibre panels which are cost-effective and easy to install, maintain and repair have been used for the unique designs inside the apartment. The sleek workstation comes with numerous smooth cabinets and drawers for easy organisation, while the white and wooden chairs make for stylish seating. The wooden floor offers warmth here.
We love how the workstation has been integrated with the open, modular kitchen with its useful grey cabinets. So the workstation can be used either as a home office or dining nook, as per the immediate needs of the couple. Very versatile!
The kitchen backsplash is a patchwork of leftover marble sourced from a quarry in Portugal, and adds character to the compact space. Adequate number of drawers and shelves ensure easy storage here, while modern appliances make cooking a cakewalk.
The futuristic and edgy grey structure that holds the TV also houses many cabinets for storing odds and ends. Its angles are arresting and add loads of style to the living area.
The white and glass coffee table in the living space is truly quirky and finds a suitable partner is the playful and very plush couch. You can spend hours watching TV or gossiping with friends here.
A futuristic white and grey bed with stylish patterned bedding makes sleeping in this bedroom a cosy experience. The bare bulbs hanging from black wires lend an industrial chic look, while the in-built grey shelving unit offers oodles of storage space.
Soft grey shades and chic accent lighting add to the style quotient of the bathroom. The mirror cabinet and under-sink unit are a great addition for housing toiletries, cleaning supplies and more. Minimal fixtures make the small bathroom seem fashionable.
The compact yet airy loft above the bathroom serves as a bunking spot for overnight guests. It can be reached with the help of a quirky, grey ladder and is a perfect utilisation of space.
In love with this cool and trendy Parisian home? We are too.