7 marvellously modern apartments to make your day

Waking up in your dream home is a reverie we all nurture.These seven modern and uber comfortable homes have many attributes that a perfectly designed home should have. From the furniture and flooring to shelving, each of these spaces boast beautifully executed design and decor. Come along for a visit and get inspired!
The foyer is layered with glass and wood for an expansive and welcoming feel as you approach the main rooms of the home.
The decor is classic with modern lines for a more smooth and fluid rendition.
The neutrals tie in all the corners and make for a wholesome statement where pops of jewel tones are allowed to appear and make a mark.
The cool white kitchen is served sunny side up thanks to the window through which natural light pours in liberally!
The entryway has a play of geometrical patterns rendered in vivid colours and rich textures
The kitchen and the living area are separated by a bright wall bearing a hole, which makes for a dramatic look.
The kitchen is visible through this dramatic burgundy hole in wall which shows off the acrylic dining set in the corner too.
The entryway promises a house full of surprises with the white and wooden textures greeting you with the large storage in the middle.
The Scandinavian style glossy and function oriented furniture ensures that the focus is on the colourful belongings in this white warehouse.
The kitchen is a smooth counter of white which is the perfect backdrop for the squares formed by the beams above and the black and wood dining table.
This Barcelona home has a touch of the countryside with its raw finishes in a modern setting, thanks to the experts at 4 + 1 Architectos.
The artistic kitchen is a neutral one with a stunning back lit wall of art in one corner.
Well defined Laundry Room concealed in cubes of storage
Trendy diagonal setting for monochrome and classic living room elements.
The designers have also made an open foyer that leads visitors straight into the living room.
Compact kitchen with clever storage details and lighting.
The moulded features of this apartment were created by Sara Cimarelli and Giorgio Opolka of Archifacturing.
Custom made lacquered furniture and a clear demarcation in a compact space makes this a modern and well designed suite of a home.
Bursts of colour appear from the concealed wardrobe
This modern home has white glossy furniture and a brick structure for an eclectic and subtle feel.
The wave-like pattern on the roof continues throughout the home creating a charming vibe and adding texture to the stark white space.
The bedroom is separated by the wardrobes with lighting on top as the brick theme continues with minimal color play.