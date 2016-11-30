Your browser is out-of-date.

7 marvellously modern apartments to make your day

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern living room
Waking up in your dream home is a reverie we all nurture.These seven modern and uber comfortable homes have many attributes that a perfectly designed home should have. From the furniture and flooring to shelving, each of these spaces boast beautifully executed design and decor. Come along for a visit and get inspired!

​1. Modern to the Core

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

The foyer is layered with glass and wood for an expansive and welcoming feel as you approach the main rooms of the home.

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern living room
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

The decor is classic with modern lines for a more smooth and fluid rendition.

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern living room
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

The neutrals tie in all the corners and make for a wholesome statement where pops of jewel tones are allowed to appear and make a mark.

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern kitchen
Traço Magenta – Design de Interiores

The cool white kitchen is served sunny side up thanks to the window through which natural light pours in liberally!

2. ​Dramatic Touches

RISTRUTTURAZIONE DI UN APPARTAMENTO, STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO Modern dining room
STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO

The entryway has a play of geometrical patterns rendered in vivid colours and rich textures

RISTRUTTURAZIONE DI UN APPARTAMENTO, STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO Modern living room
STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO

The kitchen and the living area are separated by a bright wall bearing a hole, which makes for a dramatic look.

RISTRUTTURAZIONE DI UN APPARTAMENTO, STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO Modern kitchen
STUDIO DOTT. ARCH. GIANLUCA PIGNATARO

The kitchen is visible through this dramatic burgundy hole in wall which shows off the acrylic dining set in the corner too.

3. Chic Warehouse with Unique Features

Reforma de vivienda en el barrio del Raval de Barcelona, manrique planas arquitectes manrique planas arquitectes Modern bathroom
manrique planas arquitectes

The entryway promises a house full of surprises with the white and wooden textures greeting you with the large storage in the middle.

Reforma de vivienda en el barrio del Raval de Barcelona, manrique planas arquitectes manrique planas arquitectes Modern kitchen
manrique planas arquitectes

The Scandinavian style glossy and function oriented furniture ensures that the focus is on the colourful belongings in this white warehouse.

Reforma de vivienda en el barrio del Raval de Barcelona, manrique planas arquitectes manrique planas arquitectes Modern dining room
manrique planas arquitectes

The kitchen is a smooth counter of white which is the perfect backdrop for the squares formed by the beams above and the black and wood dining table.

4. Rustic yet modern

Piso Calle Princesa en Barcelona, 4+1 arquitectes 4+1 arquitectes Modern living room
4+1 arquitectes

This Barcelona home has a touch of the countryside with its raw finishes in a modern setting, thanks to the experts at 4 + 1 Architectos.

Piso Calle Princesa en Barcelona, 4+1 arquitectes 4+1 arquitectes Modern kitchen
4+1 arquitectes

The artistic kitchen is a neutral one with a stunning back lit wall of art in one corner.

Piso Calle Princesa en Barcelona, 4+1 arquitectes 4+1 arquitectes Modern dressing room
4+1 arquitectes

Well defined Laundry Room concealed in cubes of storage

5. A Trendy Apartment with Elegant Scheme

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Diego Gnoato Architect

Trendy diagonal setting for monochrome and classic living room elements.

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Modern living room
Diego Gnoato Architect

The designers have also made an open foyer that leads visitors straight into the living room.

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Modern kitchen
Diego Gnoato Architect

Compact kitchen with clever storage details and lighting.

6. Designer Apartment with Retro Touches

Suite a Trastevere, Archifacturing Archifacturing Eclectic style houses
Archifacturing

The moulded features of this apartment were created by Sara Cimarelli and Giorgio Opolka of Archifacturing.

Suite a Trastevere, Archifacturing Archifacturing Eclectic style houses
Archifacturing

Custom made lacquered furniture and a clear demarcation in a compact space makes this a modern and well designed suite of a home.

Suite a Trastevere, Archifacturing Archifacturing Eclectic style houses
Archifacturing

Bursts of colour appear from the concealed wardrobe

7. Exposed Brick

homify Living room
homify

This modern home has white glossy furniture and a brick structure for an eclectic and subtle feel.

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

The wave-like pattern on the roof continues throughout the home creating a charming vibe and adding texture to the stark white space.

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

The bedroom is separated by the wardrobes with lighting on top as the brick theme continues with minimal color play. Here are some more ideas that might interest you - 14 ways to cook up a deliciously modern kitchen!

Cheap and chic: a creative eco-friendly container home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

