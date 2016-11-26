A prefab home that impresses at first glance

Today, we are going to get a bit of inspiration from Poland and learn how we can create the most gorgeous and stunning facade.
This home, designed by professionals Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, is a wonderful example of how much potential there is when it comes to your exterior design as well as how a beautiful facade can set the tone for a gorgeous and stylish home.
The facade is the first impression people get of your home, so you want it to look savvy and inviting. There are so many ways to achieve a beautiful looking home, from the front garden to the entrance to the facade itself.
Let's go on a journey today to learn how we too can achieve the perfect exterior design.
From this angle, we can see just how gorgeous this home is.
It features dark, grey tiles for the roof and smooth white walls for the facade. This is interspersed with wooden cladding, which adds a rustic, warm and homely touch to the look and feel of the space.
The neutral tones of the facade are very appealing, making for a subtle and contemporary design that is enhanced by the size and shape of the structure. We can also see how there are skylights in the roof, which are sure to provide the interior space with plenty of natural light.
The interior of the home spills out onto a spacious terrace, with the bedrooms connected to this large area thanks to the large glass windows and doors. This visually and physically opens the rooms up, while keeping them connected to the beautiful garden.
The terrace also features a lovely chair and table, where the family can enjoy a cup of tea or a good book out in the fresh air. This space could even be used for dining outside. Couldn't you imagine having a delicious dinner out here, under the stars?
A terrace is always a great addition to a family home, extending the living space to the outdoors.
The garden plays a big role in the look and feel of an exterior space, as we can see in this image.
You want your garden to have a manicured lawn, neatly pruned plants and flowers that are carefully arranged. Invest in some gardening tools as well as some time in your garden. If you don't have green fingers, it's definitely worth hiring a landscape company to assist you when it comes to creating a beautiful garden.
It also holds so much potential! You can decorate your garden with lights as well as colourful flowers and plants to really pack a punch.
The entrance is another part of the home that's very important. It's the first part of the home that guests will experience so you want it to be perfect.
A covered entrance like this one is always a great feature because it means that guests don't have to wait in the rain or the sunshine while you answer the door. It also creates a cozy and welcoming little nook no matter what time of the day or night that you have visitors.
It's also a good idea to invest in some pot plants or flowers as well as some lanterns in this space, giving it a bit of functional beauty and a modern touch.
We end off our tour looking at the perimeter fence, which is a wonderful example of how functionality and style collide.
A perimeter fence is a necessity for most homes, especially if you have dogs. But here we can see how the designers have used it to bring a very stylish touch to the exterior design. They've used steel rods to create patterns, which work in harmony with the grey brick pillars. The result is a very edgy design!
We haven't stepped foot in the home and yet we can already tell that this home is beautiful from the outside in. Do you see what a big effect the exterior space has on first impressions?
