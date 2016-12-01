Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 fabulous fireplaces to warm up your home

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Village ovens have their roots as brick-making kilns, but they've also been used for centuries as the traditional dome-shaped bread and pizza ovens that you recognize in Italian restaurants. Known for their ability to cook food very evenly and quickly, village ovens add a down-to-Earth, old-fashioned touch to a kitchen, patio, or dining room.

Likewise, the presence of a fireplace can add the same sense of warmth and earthiness to a room. 

From brick ovens to cast-iron pipe stoves to glass fireplaces, this idea book explores a few of the best designs for adding a little fire to your life.

1. Double fireplace

Kamine, Chiemsee Öfen Chiemsee Öfen Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Chiemsee Öfen

Chiemsee Öfen
Chiemsee Öfen
Chiemsee Öfen

Two fireplaces – one with a cast-iron door and the other with open flames – are placed next to each other in this unique arrangement from the interior designers at Chiemsee Ofen. The closed fireplace is connected to the house heating system, conducting its heat through the home, while the open fireplace has been installed for aesthetic beauty.

​2. Indoor barbecue

CASA NO CAMPO, Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores. Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores. Kitchen
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.
Kika Prata Arquitetura e Interiores.

This isn't something you see every day – here's a kitchen that features a grill and oven combined in one, creating the opportunity for an indoor barbecue! This model uses ceramic tiling to prevent heat transfer to the surrounding furniture, and a large hood and powerful vent fan to ensure the exhaust leaves the home through the chimney.

​3. A multi-functional wood stove

Einfamilienhaus, Thoma Holz GmbH Thoma Holz GmbH Country style house
Thoma Holz GmbH

Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH

Located in the center of the room, this old-fashioned wood stove heats the space in addition to providing a cooking surface. Using old technology, this stove design gets a modern facelift with smooth white surfaces, polished metal trim, and a stylish wood storage shelf.

​4. Small, but powerful

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

This model, which is the smallest of the classic cast-iron fireplaces, rises gracefully off the ground on four dainty legs. The stove itself retains heat for a long time, serving as a heating element for the room. For these reason, the stove area has been lined with clay bricks to provide heat insulation. The top surface is used in the same way as a stovetop.

5. Rustic kitchen oven

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Kitchen
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

This example of a village oven is built right into the corner of the kitchen, blending seamlessly with the brick wall behind it. While the large round shape of this oven style makes it difficult to fit into a small kitchen, this one strategically maximizes corner space, while providing a less conspicuous location for the chimney vent to emerge as well.

For more on rustic kitchens like this one, have a look at this ideabook: Rustic kitchens: are they still the rage? 

6. Mediterranean style

Espaço Gourmet , Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Patios & Decks
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

This eclectic style kitchen meets the eye with a decorative scene full of pattern and colour. With wooden tables and chairs in the mix, this kitchen emits a Mediterranean vibe – it's only natural that this outdoor cooking space would include an old-fashioned brick oven at the heart of its design.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Brick kitchen

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Rustic style house
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

This practical kitchen design takes a village oven to a whole new level. Located in a modernized rustic building, this brick kitchen is well-equipped with a wood stove (with fireplace below), as well as an oven covered by an old-fashioned cast-iron door. Topped off with a breakfast nook along the other side, this kitchen may be old-fashioned in choice of materials, but it fulfills the practical needs of a modern family home perfectly.

​8. Elegant furnace

Беседка в поселке Ропша, Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Kitchen
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

 Perhaps the most beautiful furnace you'll ever lay eyes on, this majestic and decorative wonder looks like it's all for show – but it's not. Aside from providing warm flames that heat the room, this hearth is designed for cooking purposes as well, as evidenced by the hanging pots and rounded, wood-burning bread oven that sits beside the hearth.

​9. Ultra-modern fireplace

Ausstellungsräume Feuerkultur Quetlich, Wandkult Wandkult KitchenBench tops
Wandkult

Wandkult
Wandkult
Wandkult

This modern fireplace shows off one of the most popular styles of recent years, a three-sided glass model. A fireplace of this style can be placed in this middle of the room and enjoyed on three sides (if suitable chimney arrangements can be made), making this a great focal point for the center of a room, as well as an efficient way to spread heat evenly though a space.

​10. Modern pipe stove

LOOK Kaminofen, RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH Living roomFireplaces & accessories Black
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH

RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH

In this modernized version of the classic pipe stove, the legs have been extended, and the glass cover enlarged. This interesting model walks the line between pipe stove and hearth, its small dimensions fitting in perfectly with the low ceiling of this living room.

Cutting-edge design makes this 800 square foot home shine
What do you think of these village ovens and creative fireplaces? Comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks