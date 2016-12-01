10 fabulous fireplaces to warm up your home

Village ovens have their roots as brick-making kilns, but they've also been used for centuries as the traditional dome-shaped bread and pizza ovens that you recognize in Italian restaurants. Known for their ability to cook food very evenly and quickly, village ovens add a down-to-Earth, old-fashioned touch to a kitchen, patio, or dining room.

Likewise, the presence of a fireplace can add the same sense of warmth and earthiness to a room.

From brick ovens to cast-iron pipe stoves to glass fireplaces, this idea book explores a few of the best designs for adding a little fire to your life.