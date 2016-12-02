6 Good reasons to power your home with the sun

Photovoltaic plants consist of several modules made up of many solar cells. In these cells, the solar energy is converted into electrical current. A solar cell is, in principle, a semiconductor diode which converts the radiation energy of the sun into direct current. There are different types of solar modules that have different characteristics, as well as their own advantages and disadvantages. With a photovoltaic system on the roof or in the yard, you can supply a large portion of your own electricity, and depending on your lifestyle and location, you may be able to supply all of it. With the help of a solar energy expert, you can find the right system for your unique realities like lifestyle, energy use, and location.

For reference, one kilowatt-hour of electricity from a modern solar system costs about half as much as the electricity coming from a large energy conglomerate. Therefore, aside from these financial savings, you're also saving yourself from sole dependency on the ever scarcer and more expensive fossil energy carriers.

