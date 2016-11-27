A family home with all sorts of twists and turns

The French do so many things right – cheese, wine, coffee, clothes, design. Their architecture is no different!
In fact, today we are going to explore the most special and unique little Parisian home that you will ever see. It is full of all sorts of twists and turns, making for a very savvy and stylish look and feel.
Designed by professionals Atelier Zou, this home will inspire and delight, giving you all sorts of ideas when it comes to your own interior design.
Are you ready to take a look?
From the get go, we can see that this is no ordinary home.
The designers have played with the space available to them, creating different volumes and shapes. The result is a very modern and contemporary piece of architecture that is sure to turn heads.
We can also see how there is a wonderful connection between the interior and the exterior space with the living area of the home opening up onto a beautiful and stylish wooden terrace. This is the perfect area for relaxing and enjoying the surrounds in a comfortable chair.
Wood is always a great material for a terrace because it is durable and will last in all weather conditions. It also looks so simple yet sophisticated.
From this angle, we can see just what an impact the terrace makes. It allows the family a cozy and spacious area where they can kick back and enjoy the beautiful garden, expansive property and mountainous views.
The designers have furnished this area with a stylish rocking chair and comfortable deck chair, making this the perfect spot to truly sink into a comfortable seat and appreciate the nature that surrounds the home.
If we move around the house, we can see just how multi-functional it is.
For Canadians, we know how important it is to have a garage on our property, where cars, bicycles and other items can be stored neatly away. The designers have worked with this concept, creating an open garage that keeps the cars out of the sunshine and the rain.
You'll notice that the garage also fits into the overall design of the home flawlessly.
Before we explore the rest of the house, we have to show you this incredibly unique hammock-style seat on the second floor of the house. Have you ever seen something so innovative?
The seat is built into the flooring, with mesh, which means that when someone relaxes here they are literally hanging over the second floor!
This is a very comfortable spot next to the window where the sunshine can be enjoyed. You'd also still feel connected to the rest of the home.
The rest of the interiors are simply charming with simple grey screed flooring, white walls and tons of natural light.
This bedroom is incredibly quirky thanks to the colourful bookshelf that has been installed in this space as well as the homely and rustic wooden furniture.
The bright cushions that are jam-packed with patterns also introduce some personality and cozy comfort to this space.
As we know, when it comes to a kid's bedroom you can always afford to have a little bit more fun and get a little bit more creative.
This is exactly what the designers have done here, painting one of the walls a bright yellow colour while ensuring that there is plenty of shelves and drawers for toys, books and stationery.
The bed also features bright linen, truly creating a space where a child can feel energetic and full of life.
The living area of the home is simply delightful.
The dining room flows into the living room in an open plan design that makes this home seem that much bigger and more spacious. It also makes for an interactive space where the family can chat to each other no matter where they are in the house.
You'll notice that the space features predominantly neutral and earthy tones including grey walls and wooden furniture, but some energy and colour has been introduced in the form of bright chairs – a great design tip as it doesn't overwhelm the space.
You'll also see that there are some beautiful lamps that drop down from the ceiling, which provide the dining room with a lovely soft glow in the evenings. Candles on the table serve the same purpose.
Remember that your home is your own space so you want it to be filled with little bits and pieces that inspire you and represent your personality and charm.
This doesn't mean overwhelming your home with clutter and chaos, but you can certainly have a little bit of fun with carefully selected decor items and pieces of art.
Here we can see how carefully selected art completely enhances the living area, adding a very specific sense of character to the interior design.
We end off our tour in the kitchen – the heart and soul of the home.
The designers have gone for wooden cabinets and white counter tops in this area, which work in harmony with the lime green walls. A pot plant adds a touch of natural decor to the room.
You'll notice that the counters are bare except for the most functional, thanks to the storage space available in the kitchen. This keeps the room looking very neat and organized.
A large window ensures that the surrounding view looks like a framed artwork. It also allows natural light to flow into the modern home – a wonderful advantage!
