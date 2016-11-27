Alpine gem: a mountain home like no other

Leading up to the winter season we are dreaming of a mountain escape. It’s not winter without seeing some snow! Nothing beats the feeling of being secluded in a chalet, cozy by the fire.

Today, we we will tour a one of a kind private mountain retreat nestled in the outskirts of San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina. Surrounded by forest, the home was prefabricated in a workshop and then transported to the site. This style of prefab construction is easier on the land as it won’t disturb the natural surroundings as much as a traditional build.

The architects sought to rethink the concept of traditional chalet. This project is unique because it is only 88 square feet. It is set at an angle that makes it look like it was tipped on its side. It’s an exciting and experimental architectural style that we love. Let’s take a look at this gem of a chalet!