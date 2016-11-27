Alpine gem: a mountain home like no other

Leading up to the winter season we are dreaming of a mountain escape. It’s not winter without seeing some snow! Nothing beats the feeling of being secluded in a chalet, cozy by the fire.
Today, we we will tour a one of a kind private mountain retreat nestled in the outskirts of San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina. Surrounded by forest, the home was prefabricated in a workshop and then transported to the site. This style of prefab construction is easier on the land as it won’t disturb the natural surroundings as much as a traditional build.
The architects sought to rethink the concept of traditional chalet. This project is unique because it is only 88 square feet. It is set at an angle that makes it look like it was tipped on its side. It’s an exciting and experimental architectural style that we love. Let’s take a look at this gem of a chalet!
The home upends the concept of a traditional chalet that would have a gently sloping roof and eaves set at right angles to the house. This home has a modern shape. The slope of the roof is steep and the material coincides with the facade of the house.
The narrow strips of wood recall a traditional chalet. The shape of the home is a huge departure from that! Rich wood panels have an untreated and raw look. This low sheen and unfinished wood gives it an industrial edge that we will see on the opposite wall.
This wall of the house is like a monolith. Slanted window panes are modish while the black shade looks elegant set against the snow. From this angle the home is at a high contrast with the landscape. Let’s take a look inside now and see what life looks like inside the ultramodern chalet.
The inside of the home is relaxed. This living room is approachable and comfortable with no frills. It’s a departure from chalets which are opulent with wood, fur, and warm colours. This room is clear and simple. It refreshingly takes all the pomp and fanciness out of what we typically associate with a chalet.
The view of the forest outside of the slanted windows is at the focal point of the home. The angles in the room are dizzying and provide incredible visual interest. The mix of wood floors and a plywood wall create an effortlessness that’s reflected throughout the room.
This wood burning fireplace perfectly encapsulates the spirit of an alpine house. Imagine warming up your feet with a hot cup of tea in hand while you take in the forest view. This home provides all the benefits of a chalet at a fraction of the square footage.
Finally we will take a wide view of the home in its natural surrounding. The woods are undisturbed. It looks like a crystal that grew there organically of its own accord. Simultaneously at odds with and part of its surroundings.
We hope you enjoyed our mini tour of this mini chalet! What an incredible mountain retreat. For more inspiration for the winter season, check out our feature on ways to feature your fireplace this winter.