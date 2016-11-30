7 signs that indicate your home is begging for a reno

You may have become comfortable in your home, but that does not mean there is no scope for improvement. There are several small signs that can point to the need for a whole new look or some minor repairs. Take a look at these seven signs to diagnose the dull looks for your home, and to inject some much needed excitement!
Do not get too comfortable with your old and fuzzy carpet. Apart from being an age-old addition, it may also have a layer of dirt and grime that may have gathered over the years. To get a more updated look in your space, swap the patterned look for a new and improved floral or solid-hued carpet!
The peeling wallpaper may point to the humidity on the walls. While getting a new wallpaper or a coat of paint may be the answer for the surface, you may want to check your plumbing and insulation if the problem persists, as it may lead to a host of additional hassles when you are maintaining your space in the long run. You could also try using a special cleaning agent or solution for your wallpaper.
Those wooden or PVC panels are a thing of the past and can be swapped for more trendy tiles and other modern day decor solutions. Prepare to replace the floor to ceiling wooden and other kinds of paneling with something that is more trendy and easy to maintain.
It may be time to get rid of the ply and get something more solid like wood. If your budget does not allow you to do so, then you can look at getting a coat of paint or new laminate for this kind of furniture. Try engineered wood pieces for budget-friendly options!
A bathroom in shambles is one that is bad for your health and a mouldy even make you ill. So get yourself a whole new bathroom by replacing the tiling as well as the bathtub, WC unit and shower stalls so that you have a new lease of life in this space. Get neutral shades to stay abreast with the changing style scenario and infuse pops of colour with easy-to-maintain pieces like plastic containers and other such elements.
If your home feels chaotic and has too many colours or elements, then it is definitely time to go in for a cleaner and streamlined look. Try and remain on trend with a more minimalist and simple scheme and do away with the dowdy!
This is the final and almost one of the most important signs. Cracks in your walls and floors need to be fixed immediately so that bugs, termites as well as dirt do not manage to get into your home without your knowledge! Here is another story that might pique your interest - 10 ways to keep your home tidy and change your life!