6 simple tricks to banish bad odours

Unpleasant odours are an unavoidable reality in practically every home, especially during the cold season when fresh air rarely enters the house! Smells such as cigarette smoke and fried fish tend to cling to the air and the less-used areas of the house can develop a stale, musty atmosphere. It can be a tough proposition to get rid of stubborn odours, which is why we bring to you 6 handy ways to freshen up your home by using simple items that you will already have in your cupboard! Let’s begin!
When a fruit or a small piece of cheese begins to rot the stink in the refrigerator is nauseating! The humble potato to the rescue – just slice it into a saucer and place it in the refrigerator! A halved apple and vanilla sticks are also great odour repellents.
Sodium bicarbonate or baking soda is a simple household product that has multiple uses – and this miraculous powder is also an effective smell-eliminator! Sprinkle it in your shoes or on your carpets – then shake it out and smell the magic! You can also add a tablespoonful of soda to 500ml of boiled water, 50 ml of light alcohol (40%) and a few drops of essential oil to make an effective spray for your upholstery!
Thyme is a wonderful herb that also has spectacular odour-repelling properties! Place a pouch of thyme in your shoe cabinet and keep your shoes smelling fresh and fragrant! Thyme can also be used as a room freshener – just place it in a saucer atop a warm heater!
Vinegar is not just a cleansing agent for dirty surfaces, it also successfully removes smells in the air. Add two cups of vinegar to a container of water, bring it to a boil and let it simmer for 15 minutes. Then soak slices of white bread in this vinegar water and place it in a room – the moist bread will absorb the odours, including burnt smells in the kitchen.
The stink of cigarette smoke is a tough one to combat. However, vinegar works wonders here as well. Fill a bowl with 1 part of vinegar to 2 parts of water and place in the required room. You can also soak a sponge with vinegar and place it in the room for the same effect. Ground coffee, eucalyptus oil and eucalyptus scented candles also help eliminate the odour of smoke.
One of the most disgusting smells is that which emanates from a dirty drain! Just pour two tablespoons of salt into the drainpipe and rinse with cold water after half an hour! For a kitchen drain that may be clogged with fat, slowly pour a mixture of four tablespoons of baking soda and half a cup of vinegar, then rinse with hot water.
