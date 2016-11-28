6 easy-to-build cozy cottages

Owning a holiday home is a goal for many Canadians. In fact, it doesn't matter how many bedrooms, kitchens or how many bathrooms it has or if it has a high ceiling or a big garden. The important thing is having your very own escape from the rest of the world.

These 6 little cottages will whisk you away from city life so you can lose yourself in nature.

These designs, by top professionals from around the world, may also inspire you to invest in a holiday home away from the hustle and bustle, where you can truly relax.