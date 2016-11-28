This ghastly house gets a chic renovation

Today, we are going to travel to Valencia where you won't believe the incredible before and after that we are going to witness today.
Design professionals Acertus have taken an old-fashioned and horrifically boring home where every single room and pattern clashes and transformed it into an effortlessly chic design that is modern as it is functional.
As we explore the in's and out's of this amazing renovation, we will see that there is truly hope when it comes to homes that seem to have passed their sell by date. With the right expertise and a bit of creativity, incredible transformations are possible.
Let's take a look!
If we poke our heads into one of the bedrooms before the renovation, the results are hideous. It looks like a bedroom from the 1900s!
The floral textiles are musty and old-fashioned while the design of the furniture is almost antique. The lampshades also add a very outdated touch to the space too.
Even the artwork is old-fashioned!
The swimming pool in the previous house had been completely abandoned. The water has turned green, the weeds are overgrown and there is old and tatty furniture lying around.
This space has so much potential and it looks horrendous. Your swimming pool is meant to be a lovely and peaceful recreation area. This space is anything but!
The stairs in the old home have a lot of potential but the tiled patterns up the stairs do nothing to enhance this space. They completely clash with the interior design.
The kitchen is not an appealing space with the dark wood and grey counters making for a very dark and dingy space.
The old net curtains do nothing to create a warm and cozy space, while the lighting is hideous. Neon lights like this are very old-fashioned, creating a grey glow that is very unattractive.
The swimming pool after the intervention is completely stylish and modern!
The designers have laid down AstroTurf, while replacing the swimming pool with a fresh and contemporary one. The design is far more sleek – gone is the tatty furniture!
Don't you love the lovely pot plants, which enhance this area?
Now this is a home that we could live in!
Gone are the old-fashioned frills and outdated decor items.
In this kid's bedroom, we come across modern wooden floors and grey walls, which set the tone for a very elegant and chic space. The designers have brought in some colourful furniture, which adds some personality and character to the space.
We can also see how natural light plays a big role in the interior space. The large windows allow sunshine to flow into the home, creating a very pleasant interior space that looks so much more spacious than it really is!
Gone are the hideous patterns!
The designers have replaced the stairs with a simple wooden design that is practical and minimalist. Wooden steps are very attractive, adding a touch of warmth to the interior design.
Do you see how the wooden stairs work in harmony with the crisp white walls and clean lines?
Have a look at these other wooden staircases that wow for inspiration for your own home! You'll see just how special wooden stairs can be.
Gone is the old-fashioned and dark and dingy kitchen!
The designers have opened up the space, subtly separating it from the rest of the living area by installing a breakfast bar. This keeps it interacting with the rest of the living space!
The dark tones have been replaced with light colours, which makes for a much brighter and more appealing kitchen area. The white tones also reflect the natural light that flows into the space.
You'll also notice that there is plenty of storage space in the kitchen, keeping the counters tidy and neat!
The bathrooms have also bee renovated, taking on more modern and stylish designs.
Don't you love the purple mosaic tiles that have been included in this bathroom, which contrast beautifully with the modern kitchen sinks and cabinets?
This bathroom features neutral tones, which envelopes the residents in peace, tranquility and warmth.
Remember that your bathroom is a space that should be serene, giving you some quiet and calm before you start your day. These earthy tones achieve exactly that!
Again you'll notice what a big role storage plays in this design, keeping the counters free of any clutter or chaos.
