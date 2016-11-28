This ghastly house gets a chic renovation

Today, we are going to travel to Valencia where you won't believe the incredible before and after that we are going to witness today.

Design professionals Acertus have taken an old-fashioned and horrifically boring home where every single room and pattern clashes and transformed it into an effortlessly chic design that is modern as it is functional.

As we explore the in's and out's of this amazing renovation, we will see that there is truly hope when it comes to homes that seem to have passed their sell by date. With the right expertise and a bit of creativity, incredible transformations are possible.

Let's take a look!