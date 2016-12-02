A Stately Eco-Friendly Country House

Built from eco-friendly and modern materials, this sprawling house in Linden, a village in Netherlands, is a stately and very smart sanctuary for those who want to get away from city blues. Low energy timber, Oregon pine and insulating fibreboards have been used in constructing this house, while heat-accumulating mud has been used for wall cladding. The basement features and energy-efficient insulation system, a heat pump and wood stove. The generating heat is used for warming floor and walls. Soft, neutral hues constitute the colour palette, along with ample use of glass on the backside for an open, airy feel. The interiors are sleek, minimal and elegant. The architects at Thijssen Verheijden Architecture & Management have truly done a wonderful job.
The white facade with its projecting roof looks very stately and symmetrical, thanks to the T-shaped wooden detailing which extends on the sides too. Sleek glass panes punctuate the exterior walls to let in sunlight without compromising privacy. The approach and garden is very spacious and neat, while the wooden fence keeps the countryside charm alive.
The garage is a very simple affair with a neat wooden door, and integrates gracefully with the house.
The backside of the house is much more open and homely than the facade. The right side of the building with its smooth and sloping contours looks like something from the future, while large glass windows allow the interior lights to seep through magically. Situated in a wooden area, the house truly stands out from its neighbours, owing to its unique shape.
The backyard patio is perfect for sunbathing, enjoying outdoor meals or relaxing with a drink. Note the sleek wooden frames of the glass windows and the slatted structure on the right side. The balcony on the upper storey too, comes with clear glass balustrade for a modern look.
The home’s dining area enjoys the presence of floor to ceiling glass doors, and helps you connect with nature visually as well as actually. This way, the interiors stay bright and airy too.
Dark-hued and plush furniture in the living space lends a lot of character to the white and grey interiors. Soothing lights make for a dreamy ambiance, while a large mirror in the hallway enhances spaciousness.
The interiors of this residence have been designed in a sleek and contemporary manner, so that everything looks sharp, practical yet cosy. Wooden elements infuse warmth into the white and grey colour palette, while glass and mellow lights ensure a fashionable aura. The slim but eye-catching staircase in dark wood stands out against white walls and takes you to the mezzanine. The space under the mezzanine has been used cleverly as a home office by introducing wall-mounted shelves and a trendy chair.
The house shines like a simple yet tasteful creation in the midst of towering trees and verdant bushes. Its white and wooden exterior beckons like a comfortable paradise.
Hope you were inspired by this stunning country home. Check out another tour for more ideas - A warm wooden home to chase away your winter blues.