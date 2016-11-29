Before and after: From stale to stylish

At homify, we know how satisfying it is to witness an old-fashioned and run down home transformed into a gorgeous and modern space that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine. It is a reminder that we don't have to always start all over again and that there is so much potential in what already exists.
This is why today we are delighted to bring you this renovation, by design professionals Projekt MB. They took a very stale and old-fashioned home and transformed it into something quite remarkable.
As we look through the before and after photographs of this project, you will see how easy it is to update your home with a little bit of innovation, the right expertise and some hard work as well as just how worth it it is.
In the previous home, we can see just how old-fashioned and outdated the interior design was.
The living room features dark wooden floors and dark wooden furniture, which make the room feel more claustrophobic and cramped than it truly is. This is exacerbated by the dark olive green tones that are used in the form of the sofa and curtains.
Even the artwork on the wall is old-fashioned!
This home, while well-maintained and looked after, was in need of some refreshing design and modern touches.
The kitchen before the renovation is a complete mess with utensils, crockery and cutlery everywhere. There are just too many items for this small space.
Remember that a tidy home makes for a tidy mind. How you are mean to feel organized and in control of your cooking this messy space?
The cabinets and counter tops are also very outdated. They look like they come from the seventies!
A bathroom is meant to be a peaceful and tranquil space where you can feel inspired to start your day. This one simply isn't!
The colour scheme is dull and boring while the positioning of the kitchen features doesn't utilize the space available.
The only positive element in this space is the large mirror, which makes the room look slightly larger and more spacious than it truly is.
Now this is a living room that we could get used to!
The designers have replaced the old dark furniture and dark wooden floors with lighter wooden counter parts, which make for a much more homely and appealing interior design.
The furniture is now sleek and modern, working in harmony with the natural light that flows through the space.
The designers have also added some striped wallpaper to the walls, which introduce a bit of colour and style while the patterned rug on the floor adds a touch of character and charm.
The focal point, however, is the large bookcase that runs along the entire length of the wall. This is a gorgeous storage unit that also enhances the design of the room.
Gone is the clutter and chaos!
The designers have gone for plenty of storage space in the sleek, white kitchen. This allows all cutlery, crockery and utensils to be stored neatly out of sight. There are also cabinets on the walls, which feature glass doors. This allows those beautiful plates or crystal glasses to still be kept on display if need be.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen for inspiration!
The designers have introduced some comfort and colour to the space in the form of a cozy window seat.
The bathroom features some gorgeous rustic elements and has become far more charming and peaceful than the bathroom we saw in the previous house.
The designer have used a raw brick wall to introduce some texture and colour to the space, while two sinks have been installed along a long and thin counter. This is a much better way to utilize the space and now there are his and her sinks!
There is also plenty of storage space underneath the sink so that towels and other bathroom items can be stored neatly out of sight.
