Before and after: From stale to stylish

At homify, we know how satisfying it is to witness an old-fashioned and run down home transformed into a gorgeous and modern space that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine. It is a reminder that we don't have to always start all over again and that there is so much potential in what already exists.

This is why today we are delighted to bring you this renovation, by design professionals Projekt MB. They took a very stale and old-fashioned home and transformed it into something quite remarkable.

As we look through the before and after photographs of this project, you will see how easy it is to update your home with a little bit of innovation, the right expertise and some hard work as well as just how worth it it is.