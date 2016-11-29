7 sensational kitchens that toast a healthier life

There are so many thing that you can do to make it easier to live a healthier life, especially when it comes to food options. These are concepts that are easy to apply and quickly bring about positive change that reflects on our well-being and good habits.
Make fresh fruit and vegetables a staple of your diet, invest in measuring tools, scales and smaller plates to reduce your portion-size.
What about growing your own herbs or improving the functionality of your kitchen or organizing the pantry so that you aren't always just reaching for the most convenient (and often more processed) food!
You can also plug your iPod or CD player into the kitchen wall, filling the room with your favourite music while you prepare a ton of healthy meals in advance.
Whether or not you are following a diet or dealing with dietary restrictions, the following tips will make your kitchen that much more practical and enjoyable.
We hope cooking in your kitchen becomes an absolute pleasure!
Fresh herbs make all the difference to the flavor of the dish and they are much healthier than the processed versions.
Now days, the advice of doctors is to reduce the amount of salt in our food and rather stick to herbs in cooking, which will enhance the taste.
The wonderful thing about herbs is that they are not difficult to grow at home as they do not require much space or too much care. They are very simple to look after.
The important thing is to install the pots – which can also decorate the kitchen beautifully – in a place that has enough natural light.
You can position your pots in whatever way you like, making the most of the vertical space or on the kitchen island. There are also so many herbs that you can grow inside including parsley, chives, basil, thyme, mint, rosemary, coriander, pepper, cumin, lemon balm and oregano.
These are all great options are perfect for seasoning a variety of dishes or even making tea.
Fruits, vegetables and greens are the basis of healthy eating and should be consumed fresh and daily.
However we live in a society geared towards fast food and caloric food, which sometimes makes it difficult to remember that we need to get some fresh food in our bellies. This is why it can be great to promote the consumption of these fresh good in our home and our kitchen.
Make fruits, vegetables and greens the central focus of the kitchen and you'll already be a step in the right direction.
One way that you can do this is to create a beautiful arrangement of fruit on the dining room table or in niches in the wall, so that you have quick and easy access to them. Bananas, oranges, lemons, pears, apples, passion fruit and plums can all be very handy when it comes to having a snack.
One thing that can be done easily is to cut the carrots and cucumbers into sticks and then leave them in the refrigerator in plastic containers with water. You can snack on these whenever you feel hungry!
Another interesting thing to do is to decorate the kitchen with artwork or wallpaper that depicts fruit or vegetables, like we see in this design by professionals Lara Kilaris.
If you're reminded daily about the benefit and the taste of fruit and vegetables, you'll crave them more often!
It is a great idea to have your appliances arranged in a functional way in your kitchen so that you have easy access to them. This is especially true for healthier equipment and utensils, such as that homemade bread machine or juicer.
If this equipment is easily accessible, you'll probably end preparing more healthy recipes more often for you and the whole family.
Keep these appliances in good working order and ready for use. Also replace any old appliances with modern and savvy counterparts if need be.
What's more is that you can organize and prepare your weekly menu in advance, planning dishes that are going to benefit your health.
So buy a new blade for the blender, rearrange the microwave oven, adjust the refrigerator and the freezer and make sure that the stove is working. With everything running smoothly, cooking will be that much easier.
It is very important to keep your pantry or kitchen cabinets organized so that you always have the ingredients that you need at hand.
Also makes sure that packaged products are free of punctures. Also get rid of products that have passed their expiration date.
When it comes to unhealthy foods such as sweets, snacks, juices, processed sauces and ready-made meals as well as white flour, soft drinks and any other empty, chemical-filled foods, adopt the zero tolerance policy. Once your kitchen is rid of all of these items, your kitchen will be much healthier and you will be much happier.
Also arrange products by type and date of expiration so that you first use what is going to expire first.
Also have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.
Even if you eat very healthily, it costs (almost) nothing to put paraphernalia on the table to help control the amount of food that you eat.
Use spoons and measuring cups to control quantities and weigh the food that you are cooking with.
Another measure worth taking is to use a dessert plate to eat off. Here you can restrict your portion size so that you don't end up over-indulging.
When you sit down to eat your meal, whether it's with your family, friends, your partner or even on your own, sit down at a table and savor your food mindfully.
If you are conscious about what you are eating and are enjoying it, you are less likely to eat past feeling full. If you eat in front of the television, you'll be distracted and you won't appreciate what you're putting in your mouth. You'll also end up eating more!
Use your kitchen wall like these designers have done here to create a blackboard, where you can write down your favorite healthy recipes or the ingredients that you need to buy for fresh and tasty dishes.
This gives the whole family an opportunity to contribute when it comes to dinner time and you won't forget the ingredients for your easy-to-make healthy recipes.
For other ideas when it comes to decorating the kitchen walls, have a look at this article: beautiful kitchens: 7 ideas to decorate the walls.