12 terrific entryway ideas you'll wish you thought of

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Sala Tropical Chic, Movelvivo Interiores
The entryway is overlooked as one of the most used spaces in your home. It’s where you welcome guests to your home. You also spend time there as you get ready to leave the house each day. Your own entryway probably has more potential than you realize. We want to open up the door to possibilities for you. We have 12 rooms full of international inspiration that will make you rethink your entryway. Let's take a look!

1. Refined

A refined entryway can also pack a punch. This room features a funky mirror, colourful accessories, and a wallpapered accent wall. Make sure to have a functional and beautiful place to put your mail and keys by the door.

2. Elegant

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories. Heatons Home Styling
Symmetry defines this elegant entryway. Sleek and narrow tables line the hall, filling up and decorating the space perfectly.

3. Quirky

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева
This entryway packs so much personality into a small space! The black and white tiles set the mood instantly. Unique light fixtures and a teal door are two more unforgettable features that we love.

4. Contemporary

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer
Check out this contemporary entryway. It has strong character thanks to the black and white palette and a blue accent from the railing. Adding  in an oversized light fixture like this makes a statement in any home.

5. Natural accents

Entrance Troinex, LAdesign
Use nature to give your entryway some character. Woven baskets, details from the beach, and warm colours make this entryway intimate and evocative.

6. Scandinavian

Industrial rivisitato, Design for Love
Bright whites and touches of wood make this entrance way stun. Scandinavian style is easy to adopt in any space.  This tiny entryway has a little bench where you can get your shoes on! Never forget the practical details of your foyer.

7. Coloured

Interno domestico_Caserta2016, maps_architetti
If you don’t have much of an entryway in your home then use colour to help visually separate the space. It makes the home look more put together.

8. Glimpses

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi
Another tip for smaller homes is to gently separate the entryway from the rest of your house with a divide. You can catch a glimpse of the living room through this divide. It doubles as a storage unit--a perfect solution for an apartment!

9. Artsy

Ristrutturazione abitazione RT a Bologna, Studio Sabatino Architetto
Transform your entryway into a gallery by hanging prints and bringing in artistic elements. The golden tone of the floor works well with the warm notes from the art.

10. Design

House 10, Opera s.r.l.
Having a focus on the architectural elements in your home is an effective way to create a beautiful entrance. Check out the staircase in this room! 

If you want a look like this in your home, homify can connect you with professionals today.

11. Rustic

Restauro di una casa molto antica in Francia, Archimania
Using rustic elements in your entryway sets the mood for a casual space. The wood and whitewash walls in this entryway create a homey look that reminds us of a medieval farm house. This is a look that makes us want to discover the rest of the house!

12. Eclectic

HALL Movelvivo Interiores
HALL

This room is playful and iconic. We love the graphic print of the wall paper and the round mirror. Any visitor transports into a fun and tropical atmosphere as soon as they come inside!

Thank you for taking a look at our guide to creating a better entryway. Most of these ideas are simple and easy to use in your own home today. For more ways to decorate your entryway, check out our feature on using feng shui to make your entrance really sensational

This wild creative home will draw your gaze

