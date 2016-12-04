Deck your home with the perfect holiday atmosphere

Light is a highly important element for creating a warm and cozy atmosphere in your house. It's one thing to add garlands and ornaments, but adding a warm glow to the room can completely change the atmosphere on a fundamental level. Consider adding another lamp to your gathering spaces, or even hanging a sparkling chandelier from the ceiling. These backyard tree trunk lamps are a new trend this year, and aside from being a great addition to the campfire, they could create a glowing ambience in a living room as well!

If you're upgrading your Christmas lights, consider investing in LEDs. They cost more upfront, but they use less energy, give off a brighter light, and burn at a lower temperature (meaning there's less risk of fire than incandescent bulbs as they come into contact with dry pine needles).