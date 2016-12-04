9 dreamy attics to lift you up

An attic is most often used a convenient space for long term storage, keeping an assortment of furniture and seasonal items both out of sight and out of mind.
These attics, in contrast, offer stylish, creative, and comfortable living space! If you're considering adding an expansion to your home, the attic the first place you should look – it could be that your forgotten storage space can be converted into livable space. Here are a few examples to inspire your new dream attic plans!
A living room is an interesting choice for an attic room – while many people prefer to have their main gathering areas in plain sight on the ground floor, there's something to be said for the intimacy that an attic space offers for a living room. Here, wide skylights have been installed in the ceiling, which allow bright light to reflect across the white surfaces of the space. Fitted with furniture that seems to recline all on its own, this living room arrangement creates a laid-back atmosphere and a refreshing focus on the sky above.
Bringing your bathroom up into the attic transforms a typical bathroom experience into a luxurious, lofty escape! This spa-like bathroom places the tub in a particularly sensible spot, as the lowered angled ceiling doesn't pose a limitation when you're lying down in the tub.The supporting wall has also been given a second purpose as a built-in shelf for bathroom toiletries. Also consider that heat tends to rise and accumulate in the attic, and you're looking at the perfect spa space that's kept warm by natural heat flow.
This highly intimate bedroom benefits from a sense of shelter and enclosure that the angled walls of the attic provide. Although there aren't many windows, the space is kept light through the white, cream, and light grey colour scheme.
This home's attic was designed as lofted living space. With modern art on the walls, unique designer chairs, and a wide sofa for lounging about, this artistic loft embodies a young and energetic vibe.
Too often, the pool table (or ping-pong table, etc) is crammed in the basement next to the furnace and washing machine. Lifting the game room up into the attic creates the ultimate adult tree fort, a relaxing escape wrapped up in its own private world. This attic, though it mainly functions as a billiards room, still offers some utilitarian storage space with the row of clear closets installed along the right wall.
This attic has been given a dual purpose: within the boundaries of the blue painted area on one side, a desk sits with the right tools for a day at the office. The left half of the room rests on a soft rug, with bean bags chairs offering a space to sit and relax.
How about the ambience in this attic library and sitting room? The golden lighting, draping curtains, and ornate carved furniture give this space an almost magical, fairytale-like vibe. A lovely escape from reality!
This attic inspires with its wide open design – while attics tend to close themselves off to the world, the architects responsible for this design take advantage of its lofty location by providing a scenic view of the mountains beyond.
This attic fits an entire studio apartment under its roof. The trick when designing these spaces is to work with the angles of the roof, placing low furniture like couches, bathtubs, and beds in the areas with lower ceilings and leaving the taller space for moving around easily.
