This fantastic farmhouse blends rustic styles beautifully

This country farmhouse combines the best of rustic living from many different styles. The shape of the home has certain ranch characteristics with a long shotgun building shape. A friendly wooden porch also contributes to an old-fashioned prairie or Western vibe. However, the addition of stonework in the walls, supports, and chimneys gives a subtle nod to a French farmhouse style or an English cottage in the countryside.

With many interior furnishings that teeter between woodland cabin and Western ranch, this rustic home has the best of country living, no matter the geographical location!