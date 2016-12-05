This fantastic farmhouse blends rustic styles beautifully

This country farmhouse combines the best of rustic living from many different styles. The shape of the home has certain ranch characteristics with a long
shotgun building shape. A friendly wooden porch also contributes to an old-fashioned prairie or Western vibe. However, the addition of stonework in the walls, supports, and chimneys gives a subtle nod to a French farmhouse style or an English cottage in the countryside.
With many interior furnishings that teeter between woodland cabin and Western ranch, this rustic home has the best of country living, no matter the geographical location!
This home, designed by the architects from Jeffrey Dungan Architects rests on a large, grassy property surrounded by mature trees. Right away, you can see how the placement of the home creates a large expanse of wide open lawn, contributing to a sense of stateliness in the facade.
This home is certainly a country-style home, but from which country? This hybrid structure brings together stonework reminiscent of England, a porch and wide-open facade inspired by a Western ranch, a romantic French country house feel… all if it tied together beautifully in this blend of stone, tile, and wood.
It's common to see a home built in the country style; it's less common to find examples of homes that embody that old-fashioned feel from top to bottom. A view of the side of the house shows an array of wooden shutters that certainly contribute much more character than a spread of glossy, modern windows.
Just like the exterior, the interior of this home is complex. All around, the spacious layout, generous embellishments, and high-quality materials create an elegant atmosphere, while old-fashioned technologies and worn or natural materials bring this country home back to Earth. This well-lit dining room is located in its own room, which extends beyond the main mass of the home and therefore can enjoy windows on three sides. A sophisticated, high-ceilinged space like this is a perfect setting for an ornate chandelier – this natural antler chandelier gives off a look that's both refined and humble. The wood and cane chairs also serve to balance out the loftiness of the room with their familiar, nostalgic imagery.
This home has its own little saloon, tucked away in this corner that houses a small bar, sink, and stools. The succulents on the counter add to a wild, cowboy vibe, and the deer skull on the wall is the icing on the cake! Exposed rafter beams and rough stonework also add to this home bar's rough-around-the-edges atmosphere.
This living room takes a few moments to fully absorb, as it seems every last inch offers something of a different texture, material, style, and era. Perhaps
cowboy chic is the best way to describe this decorative space! Historical elements like the wooden artifact on the wall, salvaged wood in the doorframe, candelabras, a vintage armchair, and a wicker tray bring forth a strong sense of connection to the past. These older objects mingle together in a varied mixture of neutral tones that use a shared bronze-gold hue as common ground.
As if the stonework and prominent salvaged mantle weren't enough, this hearth is overseen by the enormous mount of a Watusi cattle. Completely dwarfing the furniture by comparison, this proud decoration characterizes the room with a definitive cowboy feel. The salvaged beams used in the interior walls of the home provide a textured space that draws a neat frame around the horned cattle, its large dimensions emphasized by the large square
frame above.
