The fantastic family-sized home

This spacious home is every family's dream. It's modern, stylish, and huge! Its landscaping is creative, its design is fresh, and wait until you see the master bedroom!
The home is covered in warm lights to make the evening atmosphere sweeter. The structure of the exterior of the house is much more traditional than most contemporary buildings, further adding to its charm.
This house is in a hot climate-- but that doesn't mean the landscaping has to suffer! Decorative stones, succulents, and textured rocks have been used beautifully here. If you're feeling stuck with your landscaping layout, talk to a professional, they can make a world of difference!
Though there's a fireplace on this main floor, it overall feels cool and neutral. White walls matched with grey stone create a sophisicated look, with the opportunity to add in some textured stone behind the fireplace.
The sheer size of this room is incredible. There's more than enough room for you to throw all kinds of furniture in here, from a flat screen to a couch. And, have you noticed those pine poles drawing attention to the peaked ceiling? They're very stylish and make the room look even larger! Check out more of our stylish bedrooms here!
Speaking of size, the bathroom is incredibly spacious as well. That huge soaker tub is practically dwarfed in the room. We love the metallic sinks too, quite unusual!
The gym and office space is large enough for both functions. It has the same ceiling accents as the bedroom, creating a tall look.
