This trendy apartment corners good design

As you can easily make out from the floor plan, the plot of the apartment has a very irregular shape and was challenging to work with. But the professionals came up with a smart distribution of rooms, which focuses on functionality, comfort and aesthetics. The entrance directly opens up to the living, dining and kitchen areas, while the bedrooms and bathrooms have been provided with more privacy. A sleek corridor leads you from the common areas to the private quarters, but without giving in to a cramped feel, as you will soon see.