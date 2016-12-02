This trendy apartment corners good design

With an area of 1400 square feet and an irregularly shaped, this Italian apartment makes use of trendy designs and soft colours to shine uniquely. Offering enviable sea views, this intelligently planned home features an open plan layout for spacious feel. Sleek storage solutions, creative false ceilings, minimal decor schemes and soothing lights come together for an inspiring living experience. Kudos to the renovation and restoration experts at Redo Study for making this House M such a success despite its limitations!
As you can easily make out from the floor plan, the plot of the apartment has a very irregular shape and was challenging to work with. But the professionals came up with a smart distribution of rooms, which focuses on functionality, comfort and aesthetics. The entrance directly opens up to the living, dining and kitchen areas, while the bedrooms and bathrooms have been provided with more privacy. A sleek corridor leads you from the common areas to the private quarters, but without giving in to a cramped feel, as you will soon see.
Smooth white walls, cosy lighting, an interesting false ceiling and minimalist furnishing greet us as we enter the apartment. A vibrant painting of tulips adds pizzazz to the interiors, while in-built closets and a smart wine shelf in one corner of the dining space hint at clever storage. The smooth grey concrete floor is a very modern touch.
The living area offers a stunning view of the sea through the sliding glass door that opens up to a sunny, airy balcony. When the door is open, salty sea breeze rushes in for an invigorating ambiance.
Glossy white and black cabinets, minimalistic fixtures and modern chrome appliances make the open kitchen a very modish space. A large window offers beautiful sea views and brings in the sun, while a trendy steel and glass seating arrangement makes for a pretty breakfast nook.
The open plan layout of the home allows fluidic merging of the common areas like the dining, living and kitchen. This makes socialisation easy too, even when the host is busy cooking up a treat or setting the table.
By lavishly using pure white, the corridor from the common areas to the private quarters has been kept bright and airy. The irregularities of the interiors have been softened this way too. Also, the false ceiling is a very creative affair that conceals air-conditioning ducts tastefully.
Soft pastels and a plush bed make the master bedroom immensely soothing and relaxing. Minimal furniture makes the room breathable, while the geometrically patterned wallpaper adds some visual interest.
Done up in soft neutrals, the master bathroom is a compact but functional and cozy space. A long mirror lends the illusion of extra space, while the sink cabinet caters to storage needs. The wall niche is also perfect for organising toiletries.
Enjoyed exploring this unique and stylish apartment? Take another tour for more ideas - A warm wooden home to chase away your winter blues.