A unique stunning home for an art-loving couple

Built on a hillside in one of the most prime areas in Stuttgart, Germany, this breathtakingly unique apartment offers a ravishing view of the city in the valley. The interior architects at Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects used their creativity to design this home which spans over three mezzanine floors and is ideal for the couple to flaunt their commendable painting collection. The apartment is in a building from the 1980s, but is an ultramodern affair with cutting-edge designs, trendy furniture and brilliant lights. The three semi-floors continue into each other in a fluidic manner, thanks to the ingenious planning of the interiors and continuous stone flooring. The residence uses soft, neutral colours mostly to help the artworks stand out, but pops of vibrant hues will surprise you here and there.
The beautiful glazing of the living area allows a stunning view of the city down in the valley. Set in black frames, it also adds oodles of style to the living area where pastel hues rule. A unique chandelier, a trendy sectional and a plush rug make for cosy seating here.
The massive oval decor accent on the slanted ceiling is composed of mirrors, and adds a glamorous touch to the living space. Note how the far end wall accommodates a smart bookshelf, with a black piano standing in front of it.
The lines and angles of this apartment are geometrically precise and very neat. Soft shades of grey and white give depth to this corner, while walls conceal abundant storage space.
The staircase leading to the bedroom upstairs is a vision in pristine white, which makes the environment bright and spacious. Vibrant paintings add colour to the wall, while the steps wow with their streamlined look.
With its long wooden table and cheerful, lime green chairs, the dining space looks warm and inviting. The white kitchen on the right is a sleek, modular affair equipped with many cabinets and shelves for storage. We love the quirky and unusual chandeliers hanging over the table, but the screened seating a little way off draws our attention too.
Situated near the dining table is a circular nook with a gloriously illuminated false ceiling and a snazzy round carpet. The screen offering it privacy is crafted from metal and adds loads of uniqueness to the apartment. A couple of trendy armchairs and glass and steel coffee tables complete the look here.
This softly padded nook is perfect for lazing around with a book or catching on a quick nap. Soothing beige tones and some plump cushions make it all the more welcoming. A couple of poufs are placed nearby for relaxed seating.
Upstairs, when you enter the bedroom, you find yourself facing long strips of leather creating a blind-like effect and hiding the bedroom partially. Also, it seems as if the luxurious bedroom and bathroom are a one big space done up in elegant shades of grey and white. Note how the bedroom wall is dotted with numerous paintings for artistic appeal.
On a closer look, we were impressed to find a wall of glass panels separating the bedroom from the bathroom. Recessed lights make the setting look all the more glamorous, while a silky grey curtain offers privacy to bathers whenever required. Smooth and glossy white surfaces make the bathroom a luxurious space for rejuvenation, while trendy bedding makes the bedroom super comfortable.
Sleek and fashionable fixtures, glass windows and a long mirror make the bathroom truly inviting. But the neat round tub and chic steel sink are real stunners.
