A unique stunning home for an art-loving couple

Built on a hillside in one of the most prime areas in Stuttgart, Germany, this breathtakingly unique apartment offers a ravishing view of the city in the valley. The interior architects at Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects used their creativity to design this home which spans over three mezzanine floors and is ideal for the couple to flaunt their commendable painting collection. The apartment is in a building from the 1980s, but is an ultramodern affair with cutting-edge designs, trendy furniture and brilliant lights. The three semi-floors continue into each other in a fluidic manner, thanks to the ingenious planning of the interiors and continuous stone flooring. The residence uses soft, neutral colours mostly to help the artworks stand out, but pops of vibrant hues will surprise you here and there.