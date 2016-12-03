A modern stylish home for two sisters

When two sisters who share a close bond approached the home builders at Kitzlingerhaus Gmbh & Co. KG for the renovation and extension of their parental home, the professionals were very excited. They not only made the new property much more spacious and welcoming, but also filled it with style and trendy furniture. Situated in the German town of Hechingen, the residence boasts of a total area of approximately 2300 square feet and comprises of two spacious floors. In-built storage units, contemporary bathroom fittings, and wooden parquet floors in all rooms ensure warmth, convenience and elegance. Ample insulation has been achieved through eco-friendly wooden fibre for outer walls and three-layer insulation glazing for doors and windows. The basement houses guest rooms, a hobby room, cellar, storerooms as well as a sauna.