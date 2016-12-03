A modern stylish home for two sisters

When two sisters who share a close bond approached the home builders at Kitzlingerhaus Gmbh & Co. KG for the renovation and extension of their parental home, the professionals were very excited. They not only made the new property much more spacious and welcoming, but also filled it with style and trendy furniture. Situated in the German town of Hechingen, the residence boasts of a total area of approximately 2300 square feet and comprises of two spacious floors. In-built storage units, contemporary bathroom fittings, and wooden parquet floors in all rooms ensure warmth, convenience and elegance. Ample insulation has been achieved through eco-friendly wooden fibre for outer walls and three-layer insulation glazing for doors and windows. The basement houses guest rooms, a hobby room, cellar, storerooms as well as a sauna.
Neat white walls, gently sloping grey roofs without old-fashioned overhangs, and beautifully landscaped green patches paint a pretty picture when you view the new house from the street. The garage is a minimalist structure which blends with the house nicely, and the entrance is common for both sisters.
When you take a walk around the house, you come across manicured green lawns, verdant trees, long wooden garden beds and an expansive deck for outdoor entertainment. Numerous glass doors and windows lend style and openness to the structure, along with the large terrace on the upper floor.
A modern waterfall adds oodles of class to the softly glowing pool in the backyard. Especially in the evenings, the sight is beautiful. You can simply unwind on the deck, sip on a cool drink, watch the rippling pool water and breathe in fresh air.
The living area on the ground floor is spacious, bright and airy, thanks to the white walls and minimal furnishing. The trendy couch and ottomans go well with the modern grey fireplace and sleek TV unit. Glass doors integrate this space with the backyard nicely.
Done up in spotless white mostly, the ground floor kitchen comes with large glass windows on almost all sides to bring in sunlight. Sleek, glossy cabinets offer storage and accommodate modern appliances, while a large island makes working here a dream. Black leather and chrome chairs make mealtimes fashionable.
Exposed bricks add rustic charm to the upper storey kitchen, which, like the ground floor kitchen, is mostly rendered in white. Sleek and minimal cabinets line the space neatly, while tall glass doors take you to the sunny terrace.
Wide dark grey tiles and pure white walls make this bathroom a pleasure to behold. Bright lights, modish sanitary wares, practical storage units and a sleek partition between the shower and washbasins add to the charm here. The lively green floor mats remind us of green grass and add spunk to the bathroom.
