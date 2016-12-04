This award-winning family home will leave you in awe

House Bernhard in the German city of Augsburg received the Thomas Wechs Award in 2005. Constructed at a cost of 400,000 Euros (around C$566,000), the simple yet elegant residence fits in with its neighbours, but stands out as well. The form and colours of the house contrast its rural surrounding nicely, while the interiors ooze with style and comfort and functionality. Numerous glass doors, windows and skylights ensure that the house receive tons of sunlight. Smart storage solutions are another notable aspect of this property. Credit for all this goes to the architects at Bohn Architects.