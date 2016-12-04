This award-winning family home will leave you in awe

House Bernhard in the German city of Augsburg received the Thomas Wechs Award in 2005. Constructed at a cost of 400,000 Euros (around C$566,000), the simple yet elegant residence fits in with its neighbours, but stands out as well. The form and colours of the house contrast its rural surrounding nicely, while the interiors ooze with style and comfort and functionality. Numerous glass doors, windows and skylights ensure that the house receive tons of sunlight. Smart storage solutions are another notable aspect of this property. Credit for all this goes to the architects at Bohn Architects.
Black fibre cement boards clad the exterior walls and roof for a bold look that catches the eye effortlessly. The saddle roof is inclined at 45 degrees, and brings in a traditional touch. Sleek windows hint at the focus on privacy, since this is the view from the street.
A neat white structure makes an appearance on the other side of the residence, to soften the blackness. More and larger glass windows can be seen on this side, which faces manicured lawns. You can also see how glazing has been generously used for the ground storey to integrate it well with the outdoors.
From this side, the house looks as simple as a child’s sketch. But it wows with its sharp lines, angles, bold black statement, and love for glass. The white shaded deck is also visible.
Large sliding glass doors open up the living area to the wooden deck and help the home to embrace nature stylishly. From here you can catch a glimpse of the modern furniture and stately piano in the living space.
The white and glass environment of the dining space helps it to stay bright and airy at all times. Trendy black and steel chairs surround a round table for cosy mealtimes, while a sleek wood and glass crockery unit stands nearby.
The light-hued wooden staircase with slim white railing takes us by surprise with its storage feature. The entire space under the lightweight steps accommodates shelves for organising books, files and more. And the steps themselves lead to the bright, airy mezzanine.
The bright white walls of the mezzanine reflect the sunlight filtering though the skylight beautifully, making the space appear more expansive than it is. Here too, you can see slim white shelves full of books. Evidently, the owners are avid bookworms!
This simple yet effective sketch of the house’s cross section makes the layout very clear. You can figure out the rough plan of the ground floor as well as the mezzanine. The living room enjoys a double height of 9 metres, and its loftiness comes through in this sketch.
