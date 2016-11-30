7 awesome attics you have to copy

Cozy and charming, the attic is the space in the house where you can create the perfect environment whether you have refined taste or prefer a more rustic look. Either way, you can use it to create warmth and style in your home.

With some beautiful furniture and a fresh coat of paint, the attic can be transformed for multiple uses, in whatever style you want from classic to the modern. You can also work with the specs available to you, making the most of even the darkest of corners and maximizing every square inch.

Today at homify we have compiled a list of seven examples of attics, designed by internationally renowned architects and professionals. We hope they inspire you to transform your own home.