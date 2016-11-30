A spectacular sustainable family home

Today, we are going to explore a very special home, designed by professionals Massiv Mein Haus Aus Mauerwerk.
This home is a wonderful example of how the timeless and the innovative collide. The straightforward design is very appealing, creating the perfect home for a single family.
As we explore it from the outside in, we will see how they have used white and wood throughout the design to create a very futuristic and contemporary structure that is simply stunning. They also employed sustainable solutions to ensure that the home is eco-friendly too! For example, the windows are triple-glazed and the house faces the south.
You'll really see how expert design pays off in this project and how you too can create modern and stylish home that is
green too!
From the outside of the home, we can see that this single-family house fits beautifully into the village landscape.
The flat roof neatly packages the double-storey below it, while the smooth white plastered walls are interspersed with the gorgeous wooden elements.
Do you see how the clean, elegant lines makes for a very appealing and modern exterior look and feel? As the designers have explained,
The building appears clearly structured, but never too obtrusive.
The home is 180 square meters in total, designed so that it can be adapted to the changing needs of the residents without major modifications.
From this side of the house, we can see just how appealing the entrance is.
The entrance to your home is the first impression that people will get of it so you want it to be sleek, trendy yet warm and inviting all at the same time.
In this design, we can see how this has been achieved. The white walls and wooden cladding makes for a striking look and feel while there is plenty of parking space for guests. There is also a covered area where cars can be stored out of the heat, rain or snow – a big advantage!
The front door is also covered, which means that guests will be protected from the weather conditions while they wait for the door to be opened.
A few strategically placed plants and trees enhance the look and feel of the exterior space too, breathing some greenery into the design.
The interior space takes on the same white and wood design that we saw throughout the exterior space.
The living room features gorgeous wooden parquet floors, which are emphasized by the crisp and clean white walls. Natural light flows into this space through the large glass windows and doors, creating a spacious and warm environment.
The tanned leather sofa provides more than enough space for the family members to relax in front of the television or enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon while carefully selected artwork and decor items add a touch of charm and character to the room without overwhelming it.
Don't you love the old-school fireplace, which adds a trendy and retro look and feel to the very sophisticated living room?
A staircase is not something that gets you from one level to the next level in your house – it's also a design tool too!
In this image, we can see how the designers have paired white and wood once again to create a very stylish and appealing staircase that is oh so simple.
The staircase is decorated by a wine rack and a small piece of artwork on the left, which again just bring a subtle touch of design to the functional space.
The kitchen is one of our favorite rooms in the house with its combination of white and black, which makes for a very dramatic and striking design.
We can see how a piece of artwork and a strip of olive green wallpaper enhance this space, introducing a little bit of colour and charm to the kitchen area.
Lighting is also very important for a room like this as you want to use it to create ambiance and style, emphasizing the design details. However, you don't want to overwhelm the space so that the chef feels like he or she is under a spotlight! This does not make for a comfortable cooking area.
The designers have achieved the right balance here, investing in a gorgeous and trendy drop down lamp as well as soft dimming lights in the ceiling.
Throughout the interior spaces, we've seen how natural light plays a role. This is even true for the corridor!
This is because the designers have invested in plenty of large glass windows and doors, allowing the sunlight to flow through the home throughout the day. Skyights can also be a great tool for this.
What is also evident in this image is how the flooring has been used to separate spaces. The kitchen features more practical grey screed flooring, while the rest of the home features the warm, wooden parquet flooring. This is a very clever way to keep rooms separate without building too many walls, which cramp and crowd an interior space.