A spectacular sustainable family home

Today, we are going to explore a very special home, designed by professionals Massiv Mein Haus Aus Mauerwerk.

This home is a wonderful example of how the timeless and the innovative collide. The straightforward design is very appealing, creating the perfect home for a single family.

As we explore it from the outside in, we will see how they have used white and wood throughout the design to create a very futuristic and contemporary structure that is simply stunning. They also employed sustainable solutions to ensure that the home is eco-friendly too! For example, the windows are triple-glazed and the house faces the south.