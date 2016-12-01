10 terrific ideas for an excellent entrance

Your entrance design is one of the most important parts of your home decor, even though this space is usually much smaller than other areas of the house. However, it is the transitional space between the outsideand the inside of the house so you want it to feature a complementary style that enhances both areas.
The first impression your home makes is through the foyer or entrance. You need to have a unique theme and style that will show your guests what they can expect from the rest of your home.
There are also so many different things you can do with this design, using pots, benches, shelves, cupboards and other elements to make this place comfortable, cozy, attractive, functional and unique. This is truly an area where you can get creative with modern and contemporary styles.
So homify has curated some excellent examples of creative and original interior decor, which will inspire you to make your foyer fabulous.
Designed by professionals Canan Delevi, this charming cottage welcomes guests in a very warm and inviting way.
One of the features that enhances this space is the white framed mirror on the wall and the little lamps, which give this space a soft glow. Remember that mirrors can make a small space seem that much bigger!
Colours and objects have been very carefully selected for this home entrance, which features a colonial-style decoration that brings a wonderful balance to the design.
The grey and white tones are complemented by the furniture that stores shoes, umbrellas and hats neatly out of sight. This is an entrance that truly ticks all of the boxes!
If you want to go for a more antique look and feel in this space, you definitely need a stylish dresser like this one!
This gorgeous and unique piece of furniture combines wood and stone, resulting in a very simple and sophisticated design. Do you see how the details are enhanced by the lighting on the walls?
If your home features modern and contemporary styles of decor, go for an entrance that is sleek and minimalist.
All you need is a mirror and a simple piece of furniture for a practical and effective design.
This decor combines white walls with blue patterns, creating an eye-catching and spacious environment.
This is the perfect area to meet your guests, giving them plenty of space to remove their jackets, coats and hats.
The Scandinavian-style is a wonderful design for any room in the house. Because it's so subtle, you can also employ it throughout the home, including in the living room, kitchen and dining room or even the bedroom.
For those who do not like clutter or prefer a more sleek and simple design, this is the perfect option.
If you want simple decor like this, a minimalist style with a bold colour is very striking!
This staircase, which is made up of marble steps and a glass guardrail is functional and appealing too.
The entrance hall is decorated with a glass table, which is enhanced by the bold and retro yellow cabinet in the corner of the room.
Have you ever seen something so different and unique?
Created with brown and earthy tones, this beautiful entrance hall features a very rich and elegant look and feel.
Thanks to the lighting in this space as well as the darker tones, this is a very classic and sophisticated design that will give guests a very good first impression!
If you like the darker tones, have a look at this project: dark colours in small rooms: give it a try!
This decor is a wonderful example of how you can truly work with the space available to you to create unique and innovative designs.
The space under the stairs, for example, has been utilized for a gorgeous bookshelf while the far wall has been used for an array of gorgeous artwork.
We end off our tour looking at this very vibrant and impressive entrance hall that features bold colours and creative accessories. It is ideal for those who like a bit of personality and charm in their home.
We can see that this design is inspired by a marine theme, which is a great example of how you can have so much fun with design and decor.
