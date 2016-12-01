10 terrific ideas for an excellent entrance

Your entrance design is one of the most important parts of your home decor, even though this space is usually much smaller than other areas of the house. However, it is the transitional space between the outsideand the inside of the house so you want it to feature a complementary style that enhances both areas.

The first impression your home makes is through the foyer or entrance. You need to have a unique theme and style that will show your guests what they can expect from the rest of your home.

There are also so many different things you can do with this design, using pots, benches, shelves, cupboards and other elements to make this place comfortable, cozy, attractive, functional and unique. This is truly an area where you can get creative with modern and contemporary styles.

So homify has curated some excellent examples of creative and original interior decor, which will inspire you to make your foyer fabulous.