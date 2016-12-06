Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 ways to mimic timeless vintage style in your bedroom

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
homify Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

A vintage-themed bedroom benefits from the nostalgic, comforting, and timeless feel instilled by a collection of vintage furnishings. 

Some prefer to incorporate a statement vintage piece like a family heirloom or antique bed frame into their bedroom, while others are building a vintage theme in everything from the carpet on the floor to the light fixture hanging from the ceiling. 

This idea book explores the bedroom fundamentals from a vintage viewpoint, indicating the design features and aesthetic to look for in every piece.

​Vintage bed

Master bedroom adam mcnee ltd BedroomBeds & headboards
adam mcnee ltd

Master bedroom

adam mcnee ltd
adam mcnee ltd
adam mcnee ltd

It's good start with the biggest and (often) most expensive bedroom piece – the bed. It's common to seek out colonial-style antique bed frames in brass, as well as more ornate European-influenced cast-iron frames that speak of an ornate Victorian era. A four-poster frame or gauzy canopy instantly transports the bedroom back in time as well. If your vintage theme is closer to the 20th century, look for beds on curved wooden legs and button-tufting (buttons that seem to punch into the upholstery) in the headboard, exhibiting an early 20th century chaise lounge style. 

In general, vintage bed frame styles are either very straightforward and reserved, like the brass colonial styles – or highly elaborate and decorative, with carved wood and painted embellishments.

​Vintage furniture

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finding vintage furniture is easy if you know where to look. Often, items that aren't designed as bedroom decor make their way into a recycled vintage bedroom scheme. Here, a pair of metal lockers are transformed into a closet, while a vintage map becomes a decorative wall mural. Antique malls are especially good places for finding vintage items, as they are often organized by style, object, or era, with different vendors specializing in different areas of vintage objects. You'll also get the chance to see the item in person and observe how it looks next to other items in a vintage-themed atmosphere.

Vintage accessories

Koper in de hoofdrol, IJzersterk interieurontwerp IJzersterk interieurontwerp Modern style bedroom
IJzersterk interieurontwerp

IJzersterk interieurontwerp
IJzersterk interieurontwerp
IJzersterk interieurontwerp

Even a modern bedroom can attain a vintage feel when a few vintage accessories are placed throughout the room. This setup features a few antiques, all of them telling a unique story about their origins. To bring an assortment of items together under a cohesive theme, consider painting or spray-painting objects, giving them a fresh coat of colour according to your chosen theme.

​Vintage carpets and floor

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist bedroom
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

If you have high-quality hardwood floors in your bedroom, perfect! You're already looking at a vintage setting for your room. You can add woven carpets with tassels and intricate designs for a more romantic, elaborate vintage theme – if they come second hand with worn spots, all the better. If you're looking for more of a retro or mod look, consider a shag rug.

​Colour scheme

Familiehuis, Amsterdam Zuid, Binnenvorm Binnenvorm Modern style bedroom
Binnenvorm

Binnenvorm
Binnenvorm
Binnenvorm

As you think about the overall look of the room, consider the colour scheme at large. In general, pallets that are faded, textured, and varied carry with them an innate historic vibe. This textured wall has a certain aged look as the small tiles appear to have weathered over the years. Faded and antique metallic colors like rose gold or tarnished silver are also highly popular. Don't forget prints: depending on your theme, a large floral pattern in your wallpaper might be right up your alley.

​Vintage lighting

Proyecto de Vivienda Unifamiliar, DUE Architecture & Design DUE Architecture & Design Modern style bedroom
DUE Architecture &amp; Design

DUE Architecture & Design
DUE Architecture &amp; Design
DUE Architecture & Design

First things first: as you locate your perfect vintage lamps and light fixtures, keep in mind that while the style can be old-fashioned, the technology shouldn't. When you buy old lamps, lanterns, and chandeliers, replace the old bulbs with new ones (preferably energy efficient LEDs), and make sure the cords are not brittle, crusty, or torn in any places. In effect, your lights should look old, but perform like new. 

The bare bulbs pictured in this project by the designers from DUE Architecture & Design have become especially popular in recent years, bringing a sort of old-fashioned warehouse vibe to the space. You can also search for crystal-laden chandeliers, brass lamps, painted glass shells, stained glass, patterned lampshades, and old fashioned hanging lanterns (pictured below).

​Linens

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In many vintage themes, you'll find a hearty mesh of rich jewel tones like ruby, emerald, and turquoise. In other themes, you might see a faded blend of pastels and creams filled with floral prints and paisley patterns. Either way, one thing is clear: vintage bedrooms love linens with an ample array of patterns and colours! Vintage curtains often exhibit ruffles and gathers, with multiple layers forming a voluminous window covering. Likewise, vintage bed linens often include richly textured fabrics like velvet, and designs that include plenty of embellishment like ruffles, lace, beading, embroidery, and prints. Look for natural materials as well – vintage furniture was made before plastic and synthetic blends were available, so you're better off looking for high-quality, authentic objects made from leather, linen, wool, glass, wood, silk, and metal.

For more vintage decor inspiration, tour a vintage-inspired home in this ideabook!

A sensational silvery cabin to fuel your creativity
What do you think of these vintage bedroom decor tips? Comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks