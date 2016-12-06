7 ways to mimic timeless vintage style in your bedroom

A vintage-themed bedroom benefits from the nostalgic, comforting, and timeless feel instilled by a collection of vintage furnishings.

Some prefer to incorporate a statement vintage piece like a family heirloom or antique bed frame into their bedroom, while others are building a vintage theme in everything from the carpet on the floor to the light fixture hanging from the ceiling.

This idea book explores the bedroom fundamentals from a vintage viewpoint, indicating the design features and aesthetic to look for in every piece.