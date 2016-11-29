A gorgeous home that redefines beach house

Sitting 500 feet from the Atlantic Ocean is a Hampton Beach House that’s redefining the genre. It allows for the beach living experience at a fraction of the square footage. The home has two levels clocking in at 600 square feet. Architects harnessed the power of geometry in their design. They conformed to regulations while creating a beautifully livable home. The building section uses subtle shifts in geometry to maximize the natural light and create views to the sky. It has the luxury and the postal code of a Hampton Beach house with the architectural style of a modern urban home.
The home's sectional geometry will create an expanded perception of space inside. We love the unfinished wood plank exterior. It looks like the boardwalk of a forgotten beach pier. This piece of land wasn’t purchased because it’s close to schools and shopping centres. It’s the view and proximity to the beach that is the draw. The home caters to this focal point and makes the best of the natural surroundings and view.
The angles of the house welcome the morning sunrise over the beach. We love the stylish black accents of the architecture and the small deck. It’s the perfect place to take coffee in the morning.
The house perches high on a platform. The government agency FEMA required the first floor to be almost two metres above natural grade. Meanwhile, the town restricted the height of the building to about eight metres above natural grade. The architects had to do a dance to pull off this project.
The main floor has a kitchen and dining space that’s bright and spacious. The kitchen is the essence of simplicity. There are no frills. It’s a minimalistic design approach. Each space has sustainability in mind. Building smaller invites homeowners to live with less. Environmentalism has got to be a priority for those who are lucky enough to live close to the beach.
The second floor dazzles with its white interiors and bright floors. We love the unique shape of the skylight that floods both levels with light from above. Engineered to be as thin as possible, the floors and roof plates were designed to adhere to strict height requirements. You would never know! They had to drop traditional ductwork in favour of individually controlled mechanical units in each room. It’s an ideal solution for small or restricted spaces.
On the second level, clear glass walls separate the bedroom and study. It creates a sense of being one space. These divided rooms can get more privacy with their shades down. We love a glass wall solution in a home. It creates a sense of separation and maintains the integrity of clear sight lines. It's a great trick to make any home appear larger.
From this view we can see the special reflective quality of the glass partition to the bedroom. It’s great for creating a sense of modernism in a home. The view from up here is spectacular. The landscaping makes use of a native grass. It captures the patterns of the wind and evokes the nearby ocean waves. Seamless landscaping like this is perfect for low impact living.
The walls of the home splay out like arranged flowers from the base of the building to the roof. They create a void in the centre of the home that acts as a light well. The open and bright interiors that give way to the surroundings are inspiring. We can see here how the house used geometry to create a sense of luxury within a 600 square foot home!
