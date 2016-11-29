A gorgeous home that redefines beach house

The angles of the house welcome the morning sunrise over the beach. We love the stylish black accents of the architecture and the small deck. It’s the perfect place to take coffee in the morning.

The house perches high on a platform. The government agency FEMA required the first floor to be almost two metres above natural grade. Meanwhile, the town restricted the height of the building to about eight metres above natural grade. The architects had to do a dance to pull off this project.