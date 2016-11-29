The tiny home even you would love to live in

Can you live inside a home with that’s 200 square feet? Today we are going to take a mini tour of this surprisingly livable tiny house. You can take it to any location and set down to be a functioning home.Tiny homes are full of potential. They are customizable with a range of features so that your home can work for you. homify knows professionals who can help!

This home features a miniature gourmet kitchen. There is space inside to install custom kitchen appliances to suit your lifestyle. A panoramic window in the kitchen makes it bright and fun to use! Let’s take a tour now and see the tiny home that’s actually quite livable!