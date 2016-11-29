The tiny home even you would love to live in

Can you live inside a home with that’s 200 square feet? Today we are going to take a mini tour of this surprisingly livable tiny house. You can take it to any location and set down to be a functioning home.Tiny homes are full of potential. They are customizable with a range of features so that your home can work for you. homify knows professionals who can help!
This home features a miniature gourmet kitchen. There is space inside to install custom kitchen appliances to suit your lifestyle. A panoramic window in the kitchen makes it bright and fun to use! Let’s take a tour now and see the tiny home that’s actually quite livable!
Here’s the tiny house! It has a natural wood exterior and red accents. The country style front door, window frames, and the roof are all a toasty shade of red. You could install gutters to collect rainwater or put up solar panels to power your home. The home looks like a miniature cabin! Imagine using a tiny house like this as a vacation spot by the lake. That’s what’s great about tiny homes--you can put them anywhere.
The kitchen in this tiny home is its main selling point. There are places beneath the countertops to install the appliances you want. A long countertop creates plenty of horizontal space so you won’t feel cramped while you cook. There is so much storage in the kitchen area. It can’t all be used as a pantry, though. Tiny homes have to have unique storage solutions because there’s no closet space to stuff full of junk!
The kitchen area takes up half of the main floor. Dark wood floors and countertops set a more sophisticated mood for the room. The home is bright and even though it’s narrow, there’s enough room for all the necessities. You could install shelving beneath the stairs since they are attached to the wall. Like you’re walking on air! The stairs on the wall go up to a mezzanine loft space that could be used as the bedroom.
Here’s a better look at the loft space. It is darker and private, making it the perfect bedroom spot. Built in cabinets and shelves create wardrobe and bedside space. The staircase seems daring, but a railing along the side helps you out! The only unfortunate part about a loft bed is: what do you do when you have to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night? Let’s take a look at the second mezzanine in the home.
Here’s the second mezzanine that sits atop the bathroom. It’s brighter than the other mezzanine. We think it could be an office space or library. It’s accessed by a ladder that could you could tuck away when you're not using it. We love the woodwork in the home. It the bright natural wood is inspiring. We bet it smells great, too!
The sprawling counters sit below the panoramic kitchen windows. It can fold away to open up completely. In fair weather, this means you can have plenty of fresh air all the time. The home is well insulated even in cold weather. Only 20 cm of wood wool insulation will regulate the temperature excellently. This thin insulation also maximizes space inside the home.
To show you how the home is easily transported we’ve included this picture of it on its way to its new owner. Most tiny homes can be hitched to a trailer so if you decided to move across the country, you can take your home with you!
Thanks for taking a tour of this tiny house with us!