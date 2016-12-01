You're longing to visit this cool linear home

Today on homify we will check out a totally original house in Rotterdam. The home is all on one level and it’s 270 square feet long! It has an unmistakably modern and industrial look. Inside we will find a sprawling open plan home with contemporary interiors and furnishings. Let’s start our tour now and find out what makes this house unique.
The front of the house is remarkable. Designed in a long and flat shape, the eye is drawn to the wood exterior and the bold house number on display. Long, extending masonry walls enclose the front area to dampen the sounds of traffic coming from the road. The frosted glass front door is modest while the wide window shows off the bold styling of the home.
Folding aluminium screens give the back of the house the impression that it's a warehouse. It’s an industrial chic look that’s equal parts function and style because they act as blinds. They also frame the garden outside. There is a simple terrace spanning the entire length of the house. It creates an outdoor space that seems to extend from the home because of the floor to ceiling windows. The home appears larger!
The home has a distinct contemporary look. White interiors and a map of Rotterdam on an accent wall play up the industrial edge to the house. A sleek fireplace is a homey touch while an oversized plant takes up space and brings life to the room.
Here we catch a glimpse of the ensuite in the bedroom Featuring a red and black colour palette, it’s an energizing space that’s perfect for getting ready to go out! Check out the tile floor in the bathroom. When you have an open concept space, using the floors to separate rooms is a great idea! The tile looks great next to the black walls and floors of the room.
All the main living areas connect in this spectacular space. There’s a high contrast between the black floors and the white walls gives. We love the library corner tucked at the far end of the room! Keeping bookshelves in a separate spot with a comfy chair nearby creates a charming library corner. Even though this living space is bright and inviting, the extensive windows make us want to go hang out on the terrace!
Take a look outside from the main living space. There is an unexpected connection to the outdoors in this home. The space feels like an urban home converted from an industrial site. It's the outdoor space that beckons and reminds us that we are at home in the suburbs. The home takes the environment to heart. The home reduces its energy consumption by using solar energy.
Taking a look at the full view of the home shows off how it appears compartmentalized from the outside. Even though the home is on one level, there is a sense of separation from each of the spaces to make the home feel luxuriously expansive.
