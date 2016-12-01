Hygge hype: A guide to Scandinavian style in 2017

Scandinavian design has staying power. It never seems to go out of style! The look is distinctive. It’s simple and undeniably modern. It’s a form with a minimalist approach that maximizes the space in a room.
Scandinavian design comes to us by way of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. Why is it that they all have this indelible style in their interior spaces? Maybe it’s because, like us here in Canada, the winter forces them to be inside for a good part of the year. Whatever the case, we are grateful for the contribution!
In our guide to Scandinavian design for the coming year, we will answer some questions you might have about achieving a Nordic look in your home. Let’s take an in-depth look now!
Scandinavian design favours open plan spaces. This room combines a kitchen, living, and dining space. An open plan like this is perfect for small space. It’s a minimalistic approach to design that’s going to create a Scandinavian look.
It’s no wonder why minimalist design has been gaining popularity year after year. In our hectic lives we have too much clutter and distraction. Compensate by creating a sleek interior for your home so that coming home gives you relief from your overstimulated life.
Environmentally and ethically sourced natural materials are at the heart of Scandinavian design. That creates an opportunity to create DIY projects that recycle materials! By reupholstering or reclaiming a piece of furniture, you create a unique piece for your home. Think of all the natural materials that you can use in your home. Scandinavian design makes use of all of them! Untreated wood is the star and its supporting cast includes wool, linen, and cotton.
Good observation. Take a look at this dining room that's full of light. Scandinavian interiors look fresh because they characteristically have an incredible amount of light in the room. It helps make a room more spacious and livable. Make sure that you home is well lit and you’re taking advantage of all the natural light in your home. Try taking off the curtains in favour of blinds to bring in the light with privacy. It works!
There is more to Scandinavian style than meets the eye. It’s not simply a set of rules or looks. It’s a lifestyle. It’s an approach to materials that are locally and ethically sourced. It’s the use of DIY projects, upcycling, and using thrift finds that captures the spirit of Scandinavian style. With so many ways to make the style work, it’s no wonder that Scandinavian style dominates interior design.
A Scandinavian approach to interior design means that rooms are as livable as they are stylish. It makes an all white room become warm and inviting. Using wood, patterns, and black accents, Scandinavian design can be layered to suit any style.
At homify we know professionals who are experts in making a Scandinavian look work for any home. Get in touch with someone today to help your home get incredible style.
To bring in a pop of colour while sticking with the Scandinavian theme, stick to shades of blue. It’s the favourite colour of the Nordic interior! Shades of blue that recall glacier ice work best. You could also try to use shades of green from a Scandinavian forest. Accenting the room with wood decor and furniture more colour and depth to a room. Pair these natural tones with the bright whites, delicate greys, and bold blacks to get the look.
Then again, don’t feel like you have to conform to any colour palette. You can bring in your own favourite tones or use trendy shades like periwinkle and rose quartz to make a Scandinavian look uniquely yours.
We hope you enjoyed our guide to Scandinavian style for 2017. It's more than just a trend. The look has staying power! For more style guides check out our features on interior design for inner peace and a guide to maximizing the space in your kitchen.