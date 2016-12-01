Hygge hype: A guide to Scandinavian style in 2017

Scandinavian design has staying power. It never seems to go out of style! The look is distinctive. It’s simple and undeniably modern. It’s a form with a minimalist approach that maximizes the space in a room.

Scandinavian design comes to us by way of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. Why is it that they all have this indelible style in their interior spaces? Maybe it’s because, like us here in Canada, the winter forces them to be inside for a good part of the year. Whatever the case, we are grateful for the contribution!

In our guide to Scandinavian design for the coming year, we will answer some questions you might have about achieving a Nordic look in your home. Let’s take an in-depth look now!