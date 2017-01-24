This elegant farmhouse gets to the heart of country style

Throughout the great room, the designers layered in architectural features, decorative elements and furniture. Exposing the underside of the staircase is an untraditional choice, but it creates major visual interest within the space. As well, opening the stairs to the rest of room makes both the great room and the staircase each feel larger.

In the corner opposite the stairs, a fireplace is a cozy feature--and one that is essential in a farmhouse. The TV is positioned so that it can be enjoyed from both the couch as well as the rest of the room. Overhead, a coffered panel in the ceiling is a decorative treatment seen in traditional homes, not rustic farmhouses. In this great room, it is a subtle divider between the eating and sitting areas and also increases the elegance of the house.

All of these features could compete with each other, making the room feel busy or crowded. However, an overall neutral colour palette and contrast with between country and traditional styles ensures that everything works together to create a space that is both interesting and inviting.