Top 5: Award-winning homes and inspiring kitchens

We hear Canadians are shunning Black Friday shopping this year. Whether its the slumping dollar or the thought of mall stampedes that's keeping you home, we're glad. That means there's more time for you to catch on the latest trends on homify. This week, our features on homes garnered the most interest. Whether you are looking to buy your first house or renovate an old one, these five features are packed with inspiration.
Although the so-called Dutch Mountain is this architect firm's first project, it is anything but elementary! This award-winning and widely published home was born from the unusual idea of attempting to dig a hole and bury a house structure in an artificial mountain in the midst of a forest clearing. The architects also focused heavily on incorporating eco-friendly and sustainable practices wherever possible – in the landscape, the building structure, the home's energy use, it's materials, and the overall user experience.
Rendered by the architects at ELM Design Studio, this detached lake house in Poland enjoys secluded surroundings and is a smart, contemporary creation. While building this house, an additional superstructure was created and the interior design was also handled by the architects. The use of glass and wood lend a lot of personality to the residence, while trendy furnishing and minimalism make the interiors attractive.
When we think about a prefabricated home made from wood in Canada, it might evoke a log cabin.
However, wood is one of the most versatile materials that exists and in Canada, it's the base for most construction architecture from A-frame homes and suburban rancher to 10 storey apartments.
Designed by Shroetter-Lenzi Architects , this home is a wonderful example of just how beautiful a wooden prefab. It's modern, chic, stylish and most importantly, inexpensive!
At homify, we love projects that are simple yet lavish, interesting but sleek and functional yet comfortable. This is why today we are delighted to present you this home, designed by professionals Buro5 Architects & Associates. Not only does it take on different perceptions depending on which way you look at it, but it even features a lavish swimming pool complete with sun loungers.
These days a kitchen is so much more than a place to cook, it is a place where families can come together and spend quality time.
A kitchen is functional but also needs to convey a unique and personal style. Perhaps you prefer a more classic look and feel in your kitchen? Or maybe you enjoy a unique space that is designed in a particular colour or design?
The possibilities are endless! And here are 10 kitchens to kick start your journey.