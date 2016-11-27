Top 5: Award-winning homes and inspiring kitchens

When we think about a prefabricated home made from wood in Canada, it might evoke a log cabin.

However, wood is one of the most versatile materials that exists and in Canada, it's the base for most construction architecture from A-frame homes and suburban rancher to 10 storey apartments.

Designed by Shroetter-Lenzi Architects , this home is a wonderful example of just how beautiful a wooden prefab. It's modern, chic, stylish and most importantly, inexpensive!