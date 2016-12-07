10 stylish and sturdy brick kitchen designs

While brick is often thought of as a high-quality and durable material for the exteriors of buildings, brick designs also make their way into the kitchen! Adding brick to an interior space provides a sense of grounding, establishment, and earthiness to a space, acting as a visual anchor in many of these rooms.
If you're looking for something durable and everlasting for your kitchen reno, have a look at these interesting and creative brick kitchen designs!
This hearty ethnic kitchen maintains a major focus on food, from the wine bottle lamps to the decorative garlic strand hanging on the wall. Two bricks walls give the space a familiar, old-school atmosphere where casual conversation is valued more than showy appliances. The back wall has been painted in a chalkboard paint, allowing the cook to add and erase reminders and notes as they see fit. Overall, this brick kitchen is a highly interactive, authentic space that doesn't strive to wear a mask, instead welcoming guests with a refreshing sense of genuineness.
In this arrangement, a brick island mimics the brick wall behind, both serving as grounding anchors for this kitchen. The back wall supports an enormous stove hood that covers both a frill and a stove – this large object might outweigh the space, but the architects here have been wise to add brick walls with a sense of weight and strength to balance out this heavy-duty kitchen.
Here's a play on a village oven: a modern oven set inside a brick chimney. This design brings together the traditions of the past with the conveniences of the modern day. You'll notice that the back wall is made of the same creamy brown brick, with a smooth, easy-to-clean white tile serving as a backsplash.
For those looking for more polish in their brick kitchen, enameled and painted bricks are a perfect choice. This wall is made of a thin brick layer that has been painted in a cream colour and enameled with a high-gloss polish. The traditional brick look has suddenly become reflective of light (perfect for small kitchens or narrow apartment kitchens), and it's become easy to wipe clean, too.
This kitchen is a vision of modernity, with a large brick wall anchoring the room with a little old-fashioned charm. The varied texture of the brick stands out all the more next to this ultra-sleek stainless steel kitchen!
In this kitchen, an exposed air duct and track lighting give this brick kitchen a more industrial air. Notable in this space is a wide range of materials and textures, from the smooth wooden island to the rugged brick wall to the various types of metal used in the appliances and central hanging light.
Scandinavian-style decor tends to keep things light and refreshing. The brick wall in this kitchen offers a surprising amount of cheerfulness to the space with a lighter, more faded appearance. A white palette creates plenty of light in the room, which serves to brighten the brick wall as well, erasing the heaviness that can accompany a solid material like brick.
This exceptionally large country cottage kitchen has brought a dining room table right into the kitchen space in a friendly arrangement that offers a classic vision of hospitality as you walk int through the home's wooden door entrance. This room offers an abundant display of texture – several types of stonework characterize the kitchen, while various wooden materials cover the dining room space from the ceiling to the floor. The icing on the cake are the white wicker-bottomed chairs – as you sit down at the table, you're sure to feel like you're right back on the farm.
This kitchen area shows brick designs from several different stages of the home – the wall on the right shows a brick supporting wall that comprises part of the original home structure, while a more modern island has been installed in a similar brick to match the wall. Along the back wall, an old-fashioned cast-iron cooking stove sits in a white base of square enameled tile. Add to that the brown clay floor tiles made to reflect the earthy tones in the home's brick features, and this kitchen has become a brick-lover's delight.
This eclectic kitchen embraces a wide range of eras and styles in its decor. The rugged brick walls are left bare, showing off their origins as a utilitarian farm structure, while the appliances and furniture within speak to every style, from industrial to Victorian to retro. While many brick kitchens go for a rustic or earthy look, this space uses the rough, crumbly stone as a contrast for all of the polish, colour, and textural variety of this mix-and-match room.