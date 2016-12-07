Arrange your furniture for holiday parties with these tips

Your home environment can feel intimate and connected without being squished together as close as possible. This open concept living and dining room is an excellent example of this. Lights brought low over the long dining table provide a more intimate feel in the dining space, and the face-to-face bench seating arrangement is certainly very friendly. However, the room still offers space to move about, to wander to the window, to take a moment on the couch, or to play with the kids on the floor. Don't fool yourself into shoving your sofas as close together as possible in order to create a cozy, intimate feeling. Instead, leave plenty of space for guests to move, stand up, and carry plates among the furniture, focusing on building intimacy with lighting and textural qualities, not physical closeness of furniture.

