A rustic home that radiates warmth

Objekt 322 is a charming and subtly luxurious wooden house rendered by the architects at Meier Architekten GMBH. Rustic and conventional on the outside, and stylish and warm on the inside, the residence features lavish stone and wooden elements for a very earthy appeal. Simple and elegant furniture, neutral colours and cozy textures make for a living experience that makes a lasting impression. Read on to know more.
Dark wooden walls sporting a rugged finish lend this abode a rustic and inviting look. A sloping roof with sufficient overhangs adds to the traditional and quaint appearance.
Neat wooden cabinets, clean white walls and wide grey stone tiles on the floor make the kitchen a very stylish and cosy space. The dark granite countertop contrasts the woodwork nicely, while the glass window floods the kitchen with sunlight.
Grey stones and light-hued wood create an earthy magic in the simple yet sophisticated dining space. An array of deer heads keeps the countryside vibe alive, while trendy lights hint at modernism. We especially love the stools with fur upholstery for the seats.
This wooden staircase curves sensuously to take you upstairs and makes a unique design statement against the pristine white walls. Candles light the way magically, while a very slim wrought iron railing offers stability when you are going up o down.
The combination of white and wooden hues makes this simple yet elegant bedroom a truly relaxing space. The bed features dashes of soft grey for visual depth, while softly glowing lamps add a soothing touch here.
An extremely plush black and white bed with fashionable cushions takes the centre stage in this wooden bedroom. Wall-mounted reading lamps make for a contemporary touch, while antique stools bring back the charm of bygone days. Soft white drapes add a hint of dreaminess to this room.
The bunk beds in the children’s room look fun, cosy and very cool. Wood adds warmth and personality to the space, while red chequered bedding lends brightness. A plush fur rug and a minimalist wooden staircase are the only other accessories here.
Large grey tiles on the floor and around the tub contrast the wooden elements in this warm and stylish bathroom beautifully. The fixtures are fashionable and pure white, while a large mirror rests against the stone wall for utility as well as glamour.
This modern and practical bathroom uses light wooden and white hues for a soothing and refreshing visual impact. Sleek sanitary wares and a chic glass shower enclosure add trendiness to the space, while a large window wows with a scenic view.
The airy and spacious wooden terrace of this residence overlooks gorgeous blue mountains and brilliantly green fields. You can unwind here with a drink, enjoy your morning cuppa, or relish an outdoor meal with friends.
What a delightfully cozy and stylish wooden home! Take another tour for more ideas - A charming apartment to welcome a bundle of joy.