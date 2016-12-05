A Bright, White and Trendy House

Designed by the architects at VALERI.ZOIA ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI, this Italian residence is a vision in white, both on the outside as well as inside. Owing to the choice of colour, Casa VT looks big, bright, modern and very cheerful. The property is surrounded by lush and well-maintained gardens, while sleek furnishing makes for stylish interiors. Large glass windows and skylight ensure that the home receives oodles of sunlight during the day. Want to know more? Read on.
When viewed from the street, the house appears large, white and extremely contemporary. The unusual shape of the side of the building hints at the existence of a mezzanine floor inside. The mezzanine comes with two airy and spacious balconies with neat railings. The front garden is secured with a mesh-like fence, while the lawn continues to surround the house on other sides too.
White dominates both the walls as well as the entrance door of the house to make a modern and pristine statement. Small glass squares embedded in the door add to its stylishness, while the interiors look bright, airy and inviting.
Splashes of bold magenta add colour and pizzazz to the pure white open kitchen. Smooth and glossy cabinets cater to storage needs, while a large island and trendy highchairs create a breakfast nook here.
Slightly varying shades of white make the sleek staircase leading to the mezzanine, a stunner. It looks minimal, bright and airy at the same time. A single vase holding decorative red branches add vibrancy to this space.
We love how a cleverly positioned skylight brings in the sun to flood the ground floor as well as the mezzanine. The whitewashed wooden beams on the ceiling make for a quaint look, while the simple railing of the mezzanine looks elegant.
A corner of the mezzanine floor has been beautifully utilised as the study. A neat white shelf, a sleek desk, a modish white chair, and a stylish lamp make this the perfect spot for some productive brainstorming. The striped rug adds brightness to the warm wooden floor.
The narrow but smartly designed bathroom features a large window that fills it with loads of sunlight. The white walls and sleek white fixtures reflect the light generously, making this space appear airy, happy and refreshing. A long mirror lends the illusion of extra space, while the silvery sink is a glamorous touch. The red bath mat adds a dash of colour here.
The backside of the house opens up to verdant lawns through massive sliding glass doors. When kept open, these doors offer ample ventilation as well. The sloping grey roof complements the white building nicely too.
This white, bright and cosy home is perfect for modern and progressive families. Here’s another tour you might enjoy - A cozy cottage by the lake.