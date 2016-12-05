A Bright, White and Trendy House

Designed by the architects at VALERI.ZOIA ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI, this Italian residence is a vision in white, both on the outside as well as inside. Owing to the choice of colour, Casa VT looks big, bright, modern and very cheerful. The property is surrounded by lush and well-maintained gardens, while sleek furnishing makes for stylish interiors. Large glass windows and skylight ensure that the home receives oodles of sunlight during the day. Want to know more? Read on.