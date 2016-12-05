A low-energy house pumped with style

This stylish and ultramodern residence near Stuttgart in Germany consumes less energy and is a very cozy place for a young family. Designed by the architects at Boser Architektur, the house flaunts lavish amounts of glass to capture natural light efficiently. The building materials also offer natural insulation, while the interiors look trendy and inviting. Though the colour palette of this abode is mostly neutral, the nursery brings in a vibrant surprise. The spacious and airy terrace is another major highlight of this home.
Dark grey and wood combine to make the facade stylish and sophisticated, while simple lines keep the architecture neat. The trapezoidal shapes of the garage and the projecting volume on the upper storey lend a unique look to the property. Generous amount of glazing make the house look very welcoming as well. Surrounded by lush greenery, the house makes no effort to conceal its love for nature.
As we take a walk around the property, we come across stylish windows in wooden frames popping out from grey walls. Floor to ceiling glass doors appear on this side of the house too, and help in integrating the indoors with the outdoors.
The chic grey garage demurely conceals the entrance to the abode, a wooden door contrasting the white wall. This way, guests find themselves protected from rain or sun while they are waiting for the family to open the door.
White dominates the interiors for a bright and airy look, with wooden elements offering warmth here and there. A couple of steps and dark grey tiles demarcate the raised dining area and open kitchen from the living space here. Modern furniture, indoor greens and bright flowers complete the decor scheme. Don’t miss the stylish niche created for the fireplace under the stairs.
From here, you can clearly see how the dining space enjoys the presence of tall glass windows shaded by sheer white drapes. These windows continue towards the kitchen as well, and help in flooding the interiors with light during the day.
Sleek, floating wooden steps and slim steel cables for the railing make this staircase a truly unique creation. Its design helps the house to feel more open and airy, and it hardly takes up any floor area.
A turquoise accent wall, vibrant toys and a colourful changing pad make this nursery fun and refreshing. The massive window comes with a wide wooden frame, which serves as a seat for the kids as well.
Secured by sleek and stylish steel balustrades, the large and airy terrace lies right above the garage. A couple of minimalistic chairs and a coffee table make it the perfect spot for enjoying lazy breakfasts or outdoor dinners. Or you can simply sunbathe while admiring the stunning view of nature.
